Morning Digest: India administers highest-ever single day COVID-19 vaccine shots, Pawar-Kishor meeting triggers speculation of Third Front, and more

Extensive studies have been undertaken and discussed over the last two years before arriving at a broad plan to create four integrated triservice commands, an official said on Monday. However, the IAF still has major reservations on the issue, said the official.

The dumping of bodies in the Ganga, allegedly of those who died of COVID-19, did not increase pollution in the river, the Jal Shakti Ministry has said. The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) had solicited reports in May from the Centre, and State Pollution Control Boards of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and the Central Water Commission on whether the disposal of cadavers in the river had affected water quality.

A day before hosting Opposition leaders at his Delhi residence, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Monday met election strategist Prashant Kishor, triggering speculation that a Third Front is taking shape ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

More than 82 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Monday, the highest-ever in a single day since the inoculation drive began in India. A total of 82,70,212 doses were administered, including first and second shots, till 9 p.m.

Jammu and Kashmir regional parties which are not part of the Gupkar alliance held deliberations on Monday to discuss the upcoming meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called for “durable and democratic solutions” to the challenges in Kashmir.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday set up a committee to investigate complaints of post-poll violence in West Bengal in accordance with a Calcutta High Court order on June 18.

Days after the coup spearheaded by his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, beleaguered president of the Lok Janshakti Party Chirag Paswan speaks on role of the JD (U) and BJP and betrayal by loved ones, insisting that most of the party is still with him.

Larger businesses in several COVID-19-affected sectors may make it through the pandemic’s deleterious effects, but smaller companies may not survive as income and job losses pile up and weaken demand, said Tata Steel chief and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) president T.V. Narendran, seeking urgent measures to pre-empt a meltdown.

The Army, which is facing a huge shortage of light utility helicopters with the ageing fleet of Cheetah and Chetak helicopters, will receive the first batch of six indigenous Light Utility helicopter (LUH) by the end of 2022, a defence source said. The LUH was designed and developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The Centre is assessing how badly school students have been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and will collect States’ surveys on digital education access and learning losses by the end of this month, the School Education Department told a parliamentary panel on education on Monday.

Iran's President-elect said on Monday he would not meet with President Joe Biden nor negotiate over Tehran's ballistic missile program and its support of regional militias, sticking to a hard-line position following his landslide victory in last week's election.

The fickle English weather played spoilsport in a game promising a high quality contest as day four of the inaugural World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand was washed out due to rain.