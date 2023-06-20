Morning Digest | PM Modi leaves for his first State visit to U.S.; President’s Rule ‘last option’ in Manipur, government to wait and watch

June 20, 2023 08:42 am | Updated 08:43 am IST

PM Modi leaves for his first State visit to U.S.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 emplaned for the United States for his first historic State visit. Prior to leaving for the US, PM Modi tweeted, "Leaving for USA, where I will attend programmes in New York City and Washington DC. These programmes include Yoga Day celebrations at the @UNHQ, talks with @POTUS @JoeBiden, address to the Joint Session of the US Congress and more."

ST status for Meiteis: HC notice to Centre, State on review petition filed by Meitei body

The Manipur High Court on June 19 admitted a review petition seeking to modify its contentious March 27 order, which had directed the State government to recommend the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list. The court issued notices on the petition to the Union government and the State government on Monday, seeking their response by the next date of hearing.

President’s Rule ‘last option’ in Manipur, government to wait and watch

As ethnic violence and protests continue in Manipur for the past 45-days, multiple people in the government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that President’s Rule was only a “last option” as the idea was to exhaust other available measures first.

PM Modi’s visit to U.S. | Every issue of importance likely to feature in bilateral dialogue with President Biden: Foreign Secretary

Every global and regional issue that is relevant to India and the U.S. is expected to feature in the bilateral dialogue that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold with American President Joe Biden during his upcoming official state visit to the U.S., Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on June 19. Apart from official engagements, Mr. Modi’s visit will include meetings with the Indian diaspora and senior CEOs from the corporate world.

Punjab steps in to help Karnataka with its free rice scheme

The Congress government in Karnataka, which is struggling to procure rice for its ambitious Anna Bhagya scheme, on June 19 received a ray of hope after the Aam Admi Party (AAP) government in Punjab agreed in-principle to supply the requisite quantum of rice even as the State government is trying to procure rice from national-level cooperative agencies.

Shiv Sena Foundation Day: Wars of Words and Hindutva Standoff between Shinde and Thackeray

The warring factions of Shiv Sena engaged in a verbal duel during the party’s 57th Foundation Day celebrations on June 19 with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde saying his rebellion “ensured the party’s survival” and former CM Uddhav Thackeray labelling Mr. Shinde’s supporters as “looters”.

Manjhi’s HAM (S) withdraws support to Nitish government

The Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) on June 19 announced withdrawal of support to the Nitish Kumar government and submitted the letter of withdrawal to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

The announcement was made soon after the party convened its national executive committee meeting at the residence of former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi. At present the HAM has four members in the Bihar Assembly and one member in the Bihar Legislative Council.

India gifts missile corvette INS Kirpan to Vietnam

India gifted the indigenously-built in-service missile corvette INS Kirpan to Vietnam to enhance that country’s naval capabilities. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced this on June 19 after bilateral talks with his visiting Vietnamese counterpart General Phan Van Gang.

Muslim bodies say the Law Commission’s move inviting suggestions for UCC is ‘against the spirit of the Constitution’

Leading Muslim bodies have come out in opposition to the proposed Uniform Civil Code. Calling the Law Commission’s move to seek suggestions from all stakeholders for a common code “against the spirit of the Constitution” and “contrary to religious freedom enjoyed by all citizens”, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) urged the government to think over the proposal again. “It is an attempt at polarisation and a diversionary tactic by the government,” the Board said.

Six slapped with NSA, their homes demolished for allegedly assaulting a youth in Bhopal

Three men were arrested and their homes demolished in Bhopal on June 19 after they were slapped with the stringent National Security Act (NSA) for allegedly assaulting and attempting to convert the religion of a young man.

Ladakh delegation calls for Statehood at talks with MoS Nityanand Rai

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Monday met a delegation from Ladakh. The delegation comprising leaders from Kargil and Leh reiterated the demand for Statehood and constitutional safeguards for the Union Territory.

Xi meets Blinken as China, U.S. agree to ‘stabilise’ ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping on June 19 said China and the United States had made “progress” on some of the issues recently straining relations as he met with visiting Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Beijing.

