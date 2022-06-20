Lt. Gen. K K Repswa Chief-of-Staff., Eastern Command, at a meet the press on Agniveer recruitment on Sunday, June 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

June 20, 2022

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Agnipath | Home Secretary reviews law and order over bandh call

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla chaired a meeting of Directors-General of Police and Chief Secretaries of all States on Sunday in view of the violence over the Agnipath scheme and the Bharat bandh call for Monday.

Arrest or jail, Rahul Gandhi is not scared, truth shall prevail: Congress leader K.C. Venugopal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case on Monday. He has already faced three rounds of questioning by the agency. Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal says the government is trying to intimidate Mr. Gandhi but he won’t be.

India has really helped us during this crisis: Ranil Wickremesinghe

India has “really helped” Sri Lanka in its efforts to cope with the island’s economic crash, the island nation’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said, however observing that aid coming in from different sources has put Sri Lanka “in the middle of geopolitics”.

Agniveer to have rank and insignia distinct from existing ranks

Agniveers recruited under the Agnipath scheme would form a distinct rank different from any other existing rank and also sport distinctive insignia on their uniform, according to the Terms and Conditions of the scheme

Services rule out rollback of Agnipath, reveal hiring plan

Terming Agnipath the “only progressive step” to make the Army younger, a senior military officer on Sunday ruled out any rollback of the scheme, and said those applying for it should give an undertaking that they did not take part in protests that broke out after its announcement. The three Services announced the recruitment schedule for the first batch of Agniveers with training set to commence by 2022-end.

Identify areas prone to atrocities against Dalits, Home Ministry tells States

Expressing serious concern over crimes against the oppressed sections, particularly Dalits, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has in an advisory to the States/Union Territories called for identifying areas prone to atrocities against Dalits and for deploying adequate manpower/infrastructure to protect the life and property of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes.

French President Macron’s alliance projected to lose parliamentary majority

French President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance was projected to lose its majority despite getting the most seats in the final round of the parliamentary election on Sunday, while the far-right National Rally appeared to have made big gains.

Telcos seek clear norms for captive private networks

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has urged the government to ensure that new captive private networks, which the Union Cabinet recently approved, are made to conform to the same license fee and GST payment requirements as the existing telecom providers as well as necessary technical and regulatory safeguards to ensure that such networks remain “truly private and isolated”.

Ind vs SA, 5th T20 | India, South Africa draw T20 series 2-2 as rain plays spoilsport

India and South Africa shared the honours in the Twenty20 International series after the deciding fifth and final match in Bengaluru was abandoned due to rain. The touring side won the first two matches before India bounced back to level the series at 2-2 to send the series to an effective final on Sunday.

BJP accuses Opposition of doing politics with national security after it opposes Agnipath

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused Opposition parties of doing politics on issues of national security as protests continued against the new short service scheme launched by the government for recruitment in the armed forces called “Agnipath”. On a day when the Congress held a protest against the scheme, the BJP made strong remarks against the support that the Opposition was extending to naysayers of the Agnipath scheme.

Five animal deaths in Kaziranga National Park in flood-hit Assam

At least five animals, including a leopard, have been killed in floods in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park (KNP), so far this year, an official statement said on Sunday. More than 15% of the park area has been inundated with the Brahmaputra river, which passes through it, flowing above the danger level at several places, it said.

Kailash Vijayvargiya says he would hire Agniveers as security for the BJP office

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday courted controversy when he said that Agniveers recruited under the Centre’s recently announced Agnipath scheme will be given priority while recruiting security guards for the BJP’s offices.

Sri Lanka to resume flights from Jaffna to India in July: Aviation Minister

Sri Lanka will resume flights from the northern Jaffna peninsula to India next month, Sri Lanka Aviation Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva has said, asserting that the move would support the country’s tourism industry and help in easing the Sri Lankan economic crisis.

NATO chief warns Russian-Ukraine war could last ‘years’

Four months of brutal fighting in Ukraine appear to be straining the morale of troops on both sides, prompting desertions and rebellion against officers’ orders, British defense officials said on Sunday. NATO’s chief warned the war could drag on for ‘years’.

PM Modi flags off first-ever torch relay for Chess Olympiad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off the first-ever torch relay for the Chess Olympiad ahead of the 44th edition of the event, which is to be held in Mahabalipuram from July 28 to August 10.

Hurkacz thrashes Medvedev for 2022 Halle Open title, sounds Wimbledon warning

Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz showed his Wimbledon credentials when he hammered tennis world number one Daniil Medvedev 6-1, 6-4 to win the ATP 500 grasscourt tournament in the Gerry Weber Stadion of Halle, Germany.

PM Modi to inaugurate Konkan Railway electrification on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the Nation the 741-kilometre-long electrified route network of Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd (KRCL) between Thokur (Mangaluru) and Roha (Maharashtra) in virtual mode from Bengaluru on Monday.

Israeli troops kill Palestinian at West Bank barrier, Palestinian officials say

Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian who tried to cross Israel’s security barrier from the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said on Sunday. Israel’s military said soldiers identified near the city of Qalqilya a suspect damaging the security fence and trying to cross into Israel. The soldiers opened fire, it said, adding that the incident was still being looked into.