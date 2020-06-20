Morning Digest: Scindia, Digvijaya post easy RS poll victories; 8 militants killed in two gunfights in J&K, and more

Of the 19 seats where polling was held, four each are from Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, two from Jharkhand, and one each from Manipur, Mizoram and Meghalaya.

Six militants, including two holed up inside a mosque, were killed in twin two-day operations in south Kashmir on Friday, taking the death toll to eight. “The security forces exhibited the highest level of patience and professionalism. Tear gas shells were used. The hiding terrorists were repeatedly appealed to surrender but they didn’t and were ultimately neutralised. Security forces ensured there was zero damage to the mosque, besides maintaining its sanctity,” Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday said the Opposition was willing to make any sacrifice to ensure that Indian troops were “battle-ready”. In her remarks at an all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), she asked the government to assure the nation that status quo ante would be restored and the Chinese would return to their original position.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told an all- party meet called by him that no outsider was inside Indian territory in Ladakh nor had any border post of the Indian Army captured by outside forces, adding that the 20 Indian soldiers who had died in the violent face- off between Indian and Chinese troops had “taught a lesson to those who had cast an eye on our Motherland before laying down their life”.

In an unexpected twist in the Vijay Mallya case, the Supreme Court court has asked its own Registry to explain a three-year delay in listing the fugitive businessman’s review petition against a verdict of contempt against him.

The benefits of the Coal Ministry’s proposal to auction 41 coal mines are uncertain as energy production and environmental compliance costs outweigh that from renewable power, said an expert associated with the Union Environment Ministry.

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the hearing of an appeal filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) challenging a Delhi High Court order questioning the “frantic hurry” with which civil rights campaigner Gautam Navlakha was shifted out of the National Capital to Mumbai in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case.

Poet Varavara Rao, 81, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, sought interim bail on medical grounds before a special court on Friday. Mr. Rao has been lodged at Taloja jail since his arrest on August 31, 2018.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday ordered the State police to arrest a Kolkata-based ideologue for hurting Assamese sentiments by calling the founder of the medieval Ahom dynasty a Chinese invader.

India’s electricity generation during the first half of June fell at a slightly faster rate than in May, provisional government data showed, driven by lower consumption in western States hit hardest by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ian Holm, a versatile British actor whose long career included roles in Chariots of Fire and The Lord of the Rings has died. He was 88. Holm died peacefully on June 19 morning in a hospital, surrounded by his family and carer, his agent Alex Irwin said in a statement. His illness was Parkinson’s-related.