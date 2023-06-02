Morning Digest | Judicial commission to probe Manipur ‘ethnic violence’, says Amit Shah; India beats Pakistan to win its fourth junior men’s Asia Cup hockey title, and more 

June 02, 2023 07:57 am | Updated 07:58 am IST

Sedition law can be retained but with safeguards: Law Commission

The Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code dealing with sedition needs to be retained but certain amendments could be made for greater clarity regarding its usage, the 22nd Law Commission has said in its report to the government. The commission said sedition being a “colonial legacy” is not a valid ground for its repeal but in view of the misuse of Section 124A, the panel has recommended that the Centre issue model guidelines to curb any misuse.

Judicial commission to probe Manipur ‘ethnic violence’, says Amit Shah

Terming the ongoing violence in Manipur as “ethnic violence,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that a judicial probe would be conducted by setting up a commission to “investigate the violence, its causes, and fix responsibility” on the Centre’s behalf. It will be headed by a retired Chief Justice of a High Court.

Congress reiterates demand for JPC probe into Hindenburg-Adani issue

SEBI should ensure complete disclosure of ownership of Foreign Portfolio Investors from retrospective effect, the Congress said on June 1, as it reiterated its stance that only a joint parliamentary committee can investigate to ascertain who ‘diluted and deleted’ this rule that benefited the Adani Group. The Congress statement came a day after capital markets regulator SEBI proposed mandating additional disclosure around ownership of high-risk FPIs to enhance trust in the Indian securities markets.

Not seeking international support in our fight against the BJP, Rahul Gandhi says in the U.S.

Stating that he never imagined he could be disqualified from the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asserted that he isn’t looking for international support for his fight against the BJP. Speaking at an interactive session at Stanford University, Mr. Gandhi said it was his right to build a relationship with the group of Indian students and wondered why PM Narendra Modi does not do the same and “answer some tough questions”.

Row in Nepal over Parliament’s Akhand Bharat mural

A major controversy has broken out in Nepal over the mural of the Indian subcontinental landmass in the newly inaugurated Parliament building. The mural has been interpreted as a map of Akhand Bharat or undivided India, which has drawn angry responses from Nepali political leaders across party lines. The mural shows Lumbini, the birth place of Gautama Buddha, indicating India’s claims over the region. Nepal considers Lumbini as one of the major cultural centres on the Nepalese map.

Pakistan’s military says 2 soldiers killed in militant attack near border with Iran

Militants attacked a Pakistani security post near the country’s border with Iran on Thursday, triggering a shootout that killed two soldiers, the military said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack in the area of Singwan in restive southwestern Baluchistan province. The military said the two slain troops “embraced martyrdom while fighting bravely against the terrorists.”

Sri Lanka cuts policy rates to reduce inflation and boost economic recovery

On June 1, Sri Lanka’s Central Bank slashed the policy interest rates by 250 basis points, the first since the “historic contraction” of the island nation’s economy in 2022, saying it will reduce high inflation and provide an impetus for growth. The Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka decided to cut the policy rate, saying inflation was falling faster than expected.

Kim Jong Un’s sister calls U.S. hypocritical for criticising North Korea’s failed satellite launch

The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 1 accused the United States of “gangster-like” hypocrisy for criticising her country’s failed launch of a military spy satellite and insisted a successful launch will be made soon. Kim Yo Jong said North Korea’s efforts to acquire space-based reconnaissance capabilities were a legitimate exercise of its sovereign right and restated the country’s rejection of U.N. Security Council resolutions that ban it from conducting any launch involving ballistic missile technology.

GST collections rise 11.5% to cross ₹1.57 lakh crore in May

India’s gross Goods & Services Tax (GST) collections grew 11.5% in May — the slowest uptick in six months — to cross ₹1.57 lakh crore, with revenues from domestic transactions rising 11% and imports yielding 12% more taxes than a year ago. Sequentially, May’s revenues, for transactions undertaken in April, the first month of the new financial year, were the lowest in three months, and 16% below the record ₹1.87 lakh crore collected in April.

India’s manufacturing PMI hits highest level since October 2020 in May

The S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) surged to a 31-month high of 58.7 in May, with factory orders rising at the fastest clip since January 2021 and producers accumulating inputs at an unprecedented pace thanks to lower costs. The latest reading reflects a substantial improvement in operating conditions with order books growing for the 23rd consecutive month, bolstered further by export deals clocking the swiftest rise in six months.

Petrol, diesel sales soar in May

India’s petrol and diesel sales soared in May as agriculture demand picked up and cars yanked up air-conditioning with the onset of summer, preliminary industry data showed on Thursday. Demand for diesel, the most consumed fuel in the country accounting for about two-fifths of the demand, soared 9.3% to 7.46 million tonne in May compared to the year-ago period.

Junior Men's Asia Cup Hockey: India emerge champions, beat Pakistan 2-1 in final

India's junior men's hockey team maintained its continental supremacy as it beat arch-rivals Pakistan 2-1 to emerge Asia Cup champions for the fourth time here on Thursday. This was India's fourth title, having earlier won the tournament in 2004, 2008 and 2015. Pakistan have won the tournament in 1987, 1992 and 1996.

French Open | Altmaier rallies from the brink to dump Sinner in 5-hour 26-minute epic

Italian eighth seed Jannik Sinner missed two match points before being knocked out of the French Open in the second round on Thursday by German Daniel Altmaier after a dramatic five-hour, 26-minute battle — the fifth-longest match in tournament history. Altmaier, the world number 79, twice staved off match points late in the fourth set before eventually prevailing 6-7 (0/7), 7-6 (9/7), 1-6, 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 after five hours and 26 minutes on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Thailand Open | Lakshya Sen, Kiran Geroge moves to quarters, Ashmita bows out

Top Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen progressed to the men’s singles quarterfinals with an upset win over Li Shi Feng of China in the Thailand Open Super 500 tournament here on Thursday. Sen beat his fourth seeded Chinese opponent 21-17 21-15 in a round of 16 match that lasted 49 minutes.

Lionel Messi to play last PSG game on June 3, confirms coach Galtier

Argentina forward Lionel Messi will play his last game for Paris St Germain against Clermont on Saturday, coach Christophe Galtier said on Thursday. Messi, who has 21 goals and 20 assists for PSG in all competitions this season, moved to the French capital from Barcelona in 2021 on a two-year contract.

