Morning Digest | Caste-based census to be held in Bihar; Centre to hold sessions on rights of gig workers, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses a press conference after an all-party meeting on the caste-based census in the state, at Samvad Hall in Patna, on June 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Caste-based census to be held in Bihar

An all-party meeting held in Bihar on Wednesday unanimously decided to start the caste-based census very soon. Those to be involved in the mega exercise will be given proper training and the report will be published. All parties which have representation in the Legislature attended the meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Panic-stricken Kashmiri Pandit staffers firm on relocation from Kashmir Valley

The Jammu and Kashmir administration and protesting Kashmiri Pandits engaged in a face-off on Wednesday, as the security forces disallowed street protests and stopped fear-stricken Pandit employees, recruited under the Prime Minister’s Rehabilitation Package since 2008, from leaving the Valley.

Centre hands over 10 stolen idols to Tamil Nadu

Ten idols dating back to the 10th Century CE that were stolen from Tamil Nadu temples, starting from the 1960s till 2008, were on Wednesday handed over by the Centre to the State government at a ceremony in New Delhi.

Johnny Depp wins libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard

A jury on Wednesday awarded Johnny Depp more than $10 million in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, vindicating his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.

Centre to hold sessions on rights of gig workers

Concerned at the lack of job and social security among gig and platform workers, the Centre has decided to train officials of Central and State Governments on the technological change, new forms of employment, working conditions, and the mechanisms to protect labour and social security rights of these workers.

Sheryl Sandberg, longtime No. 2 exec at Facebook, steps down

Sheryl Sandberg, the No. 2 executive at Facebook owner Meta, is stepping down, according to a post on Wednesday on her Facebook page. Ms. Sandberg has served as chief operating officer at the social media giant for 14 years. She joined from Google in 2008, four years before Facebook went public.

Environment Minister seeks a relook at IP regime

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav urged developed countries to commit expertise and money and demonstrate how pollution from industrial sectors, beyond cement and steel, could be brought under control.

Doctor moves SC, wants govt. to recognise people who want to be ‘casteless Hindus’

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court by a doctor asserting his right to be officially certified as a “casteless Hindu”. The petition wants the court to direct the government to devise a mechanism by which more like him, who choose to shed the yoke of caste hierarchy, can be issued certificates identifying them as Hindus “who have no caste”.

U.S. to send medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine

The Biden administration says it will send Ukraine a small number of high-tech, medium-range rocket systems, a critical weapon that Ukrainian leaders have been begging for as they struggle to stall Russian progress in the Donbas region.

Erdogan says Turkey to rid Syria’s Tal Rifaat, Manbij of terrorists

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey will rid northern Syria’s Tal Rifaat and Manbij areas of terrorists, confirming the targets of the new incursion for the first time and saying it will continue into other regions.

Shanghai starts coming back to life as COVID lockdown eases

Traffic, pedestrians and joggers reappeared on the streets of Shanghai on Wednesday as China’s largest city began returning to normalcy amid the easing of a strict two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has drawn unusual protests over its heavy-handed implementation.