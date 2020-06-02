Morning Digest: Maharashtra, Gujarat brace for cyclone Nisarga; nearly 2 lakh COVID-19 cases in India, and more

India Meteorological Department on Monday scaled up its weather warning for Mumbai. It has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad for Wednesday. There is a red alert for Palghar alone on Thursday as well.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the country continued to rise with 8,392 positive cases recorded in the last 24 hours, even as the death toll rose to 5,604. The total number of cases in the country now stands at 1,98,182 including 96,988 active cases while 94,036 persons have been cured/discharged/migrated, according to data from the State Health departments.

After a back-breaking 1,300-km cycle ride from COVID-19 hotspot Mumbai to his village in Odisha’s Balangir district, Kishore Behera thought he had escaped hell but little did the 31-year-old mason anticipate the shock and horror waiting for him in his Biripali village.

Maharashtra’s total case tally crossed the 70,000 mark with 2,361 new COVID-19 cases reported across the State on Monday to take the cumulative tally to 70,013, while 76 new fatalities saw the total death toll rise to 2,362.

Rating agency Moody’s downgraded India’s foreign currency and local currency long term issuer ratings to Baa3 from Baa2, while maintaining a negative outlook, citing prolonged period of low growth and further deterioration in the government’s fiscal position.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affai₹ (CCEA) on Monday approved an increase in the minimum support prices (MSPs) for all mandated kharif crops, including paddy, pulses and cotton, for the 2020-21 marketing season.

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli of Nepal and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu greeted each other on Monday as both sides marked the 60th anniversary of formal establishment of diplomatic ties.

The Centre clarified on Monday that it had withdrawn the order comprising a list of 1,026 “imported products” that could no longer be sold in the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) canteens from June 1. Many products manufactured by Indian companies were included in the list.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner on Monday declared the death of George Floyd a homicide, saying he died of “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual restraint, and neck compression,” according to a Minneapolis television station.

Australia would not “interfere” in the ongoing situation between India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), said its High Commissioner to India, indicating a different line from the U.S. on the issue.

India’s drug regulator has granted US pharma giant Gilead Sciences marketing authorisation for its anti-viral drug remdesivir for “restricted emergency use” on hospitalised COVID-19 patients in view of the crisis posed by the pandemic.

Life is about grabbing opportunities. When S. Sriram joined the Australian team in 2015, his role was that of a spin bowling consultant. Over the years, so impressed the hard-to-please Australians have been with Sriram’s commitment and knowledge that he is now an assistant coach with the side.