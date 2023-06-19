Morning Digest | Manipur CM asks Mizoram counterpart to protect Meiteis; Indian medicines under lens in Sri Lanka, and more

June 19, 2023 08:12 am | Updated 08:12 am IST

Manipur CM asks Mizoram counterpart to protect Meiteis; BJP MLAs in New Delhi to meet PM

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh called Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Sunday, asking him to take measures to ensure the security of the Meitei community in the neighbouring State. Mizoram has a sizeable population of both Meiteis and Kukis settled there, and 10,000 people from the Kuki community who have been displaced due to the violence in Manipur have found refuge in Mizoram as well.

Indian medicines under lens in Sri Lanka over a series of adverse events

Imported Indian drugs are at the centre of a medical storm in Sri Lanka, following cases of medical complications and fatalities, reportedly after patients were administered medicines sourced from India.

On June 16, local media reported the death of a patient undergoing treatment at the Peradeniya Teaching Hospital, in the Kandy district, after being given the Indian-manufactured anaesthetic Bupivacaine. The news sparked concern among locals, especially since the incident came less than two months after a pregnant woman was reported dead at the hospital, after being given an Indian anaesthetic drug. Following the April incident, the Health Ministry suspended the use of that drug.

Kathmandu Mayor bans Bollywood films after Adipurush row

The Mayor of Kathmandu, Balendra Shah, on June 18 ordered all cinema halls in the Nepalese capital to stop screening of all Bollywood films. The order came three days after Mr. Shah gave an ultimatum to the Indian makers of the film Adipurush urging them to delete a portion where a dialogue refers to Sita as the “daughter of India”.

West Bengal Governor sets up control room for panchayat poll grievances

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose has set up a control room at Raj Bhavan where representation from the people will be received on threats and intimidation ahead of the panchayat election in the State.

Net Direct Tax receipts up 11.2%

Net direct tax collections have risen 11.2% in the first two and a half months of this financial year, with advance tax inflows for the first quarter of 2023-24 increasing 13.7%, the Finance Ministry said on June 18.

As of June 17, the gross direct tax kitty had grown 12.7% over the same period last year to cross ₹4.19 lakh crore.

States look for alternative ways to buy foodgrains as Centre restricts open market sale scheme

Even as the Union Food Ministry maintained that its recent decision to reduce the quantity of foodgrains a bidder can purchase under the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) is to curb inflation, several States ruled by Opposition parties have started taking steps to manage foodgrains to be distributed under the Public Distribution System, which is not covered under the National Food Security Act.

Madhya Pradesh Congress treating overtures from turncoats with caution

The return of Baijnath Singh Yadav to the Madhya Pradesh Congress from the BJP on June 14 will not be the only return that the Congress is anticipating, but those seeking to return will have to pass the test of acceptability of the district unit of the Congress to which they used to belong.

Government to consult practitioners on MCA-21 glitches

With the critical Corporate Affairs Ministry portal, MCA-21, still ridden with glitches, hampering everything from registration of new firms to routine filings by existing firms, the Ministry has decided to hold parleys on the challenges faced by industry.

Two sisters shot dead in high-security RK Puram; three arrested

Two women were allegedly killed by a group of assailants early on June 18 morning in the RK Puram area of the national capital, a heavy security area where the Narcotics Control Bureau, RK Puram Air Headquarters and staff camp of the Central Reserve Police Force are all located.

‘Winnability’ is a key criteria for securing party nominations: Congress’ Hooda

Ahead of the State Assembly and parliamentary elections, former Chief Minister and currently Leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on June 18 made it clear that the party was fully geared up. ‘‘Winnability shall be the key criteria for selecting party candidates for these elections,” Mr. Hooda said.

Blinken in Beijing as U.S., China look to cool tensions

Antony Blinken landed in Beijing on Sunday in the first visit by a U.S. Secretary of State in five years, as the world’s two biggest powers attempt to manage an increasingly fractious relationship.

Verstappen wins Canadian Grand Prix and gives Red Bull 100th victory

World champion Max Verstappen dominated the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday to deliver his Red Bull team’s 100th win in Formula One.

Fernando Alonso for Aston Martin took second with Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton completing the podium in Montreal.

