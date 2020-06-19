Morning Digest: Days after clash, China frees 10 Indian soldiers; Rajya Sabha polls for 19 seats today, and more

Three days after clashes in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh left 20 Indian soldiers dead, the Chinese on Thursday evening released 10 Indian Army personnel, including a Lieutenant Colonel and three Majors, from their custody.

Elections to 19 Rajya Sabha seats spread over nine States, including polls in 18 that had been deferred due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in March, will be held on Friday.

The Chinese blocked small rivulets in heightened areas, releasing water at high speed when Indian Army personnel appeared at the disputed site in Galwan area on June 15. “The strong gush of water made the men lose balance. The Chinese charged, pushed the Army personnel and many fell into the Galwan river,” the official said.

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Thursday launched the country’s first mobile I-Lab (Infectious disease diagnostic lab) for last mile coronaivirus (COVID-19) testing access.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan on June 20 to offer immediate employment opportunities to migrant workers who have returned to their villages because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

As the funeral procession of Army Havildar Sunil Kumar began from his ancestral home in Tarapur village of Bihta, near Patna, on Thursday, his inconsolable wife Ritika Devi and 12-year-old daughter Sonali Kumari came out of the house and saluted him, braving tears and grief. “The government must avenge my husband’s martyrdom,” said Ritika Devi.

A Delhi-based journalist working for news portal Scroll.in was booked under various charges, including the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Act, and an FIR was lodged on June 13 for allegedly misreporting about the poverty of a Dalit woman in a village adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi, police said on Thursday.

India will participate in the virtual meeting of the Russia-India-China grouping on June 23, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed on Thursday. The Indian decision to go ahead with the ministerial level exchange has created an opening for de-escalation of tension along the Line of Actual Control with the Russian diplomatic sources indicating that they support “constructive dialogue” over the tension in eastern Ladakh.

The Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI), Lucknow, a constituent lab of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has received permission for carrying out Phase III trials for the use of Umifenovir against coronavirus (COVID-19). The randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial will test the efficacy, safety and tolerability of the drug.

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd. (DFCCIL), a special purpose vehicle under the Railway Ministry, on Thursday decided to terminate a ₹471 crore signalling contract given to a Chinese firm.

The reduction in salaries and allowances of legislators of six States, effected with the intention of supplementing the States’ resources in tackling the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, is likely to lead to only “negligible savings” in the annual budgeted expenditure of the States, according to a study.