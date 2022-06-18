A firefighter tries to douse a fire in a train, set by people protesting against Centre’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme, at Kulharia railway station, in Bihar’s Bhojpur district, on June 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

June 18, 2022 07:52 IST

Anger rages against Agnipath in many States

Man killed as police open fire to stop protesters in Secunderabad; hundreds injured, scores arrested as agitation turns violent at several places; trains and public property damaged; Railways says over 340 trains affected.

India backs China’s plan for joint border activity

India has supported an initiative by China to conduct a “joint border operation” in 2023 of all member countries of SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) that includes Russia, Pakistan and Central Asian countries. The border operation called “Solidarity-2023” will be organised by China, a statement by the Border Security Force (BSF) said.

Covaxin demonstrates robust safety and immunogenicity in children 2-18 years: Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL), on Friday, announced that COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin (BBV152) has proven to be safe, well-tolerated, and highly immunogenic in paediatric subjects in phase II/III study. The study, according to the company, has been accepted and published in Lancet Infectious diseases.

Pakistan may get off terror funding watchdog’s ‘grey list’ after on-site check

Pakistan on Friday got a reprieve from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as the international watchdog announced that the country could be removed from the “grey list” after a visit by a fact-finding team to verify the measures it has taken to deal with terror financing. FATF noted Pakistan’s claims of actions to curb terror funding.

BJP out-earned and out-spent all other national parties in 2020-2021: ADR report

The BJP continued to out-earn and out-spend all other national parties in 2020-2021, with 54% of the income of the eight national political parties going to the BJP, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said on Friday.

Presidential election is an ideological battle: Yechury

The Presidential elections is about saving India’s secular democratic character and in the 75th year of India’s Independence, it is a battle of Gandhi vs Godse, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said.

Modi arrives in Gujarat to launch new projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in his home State Gujarat on Friday to launch new projects and development works in Vadodara and Pavagadh.

India, European Union resume talks for free trade agreement after over eight years

“Minister (Piyush) Goyal and I have just concluded a productive meeting. Today we formally resume EU-India negotiations towards a free trade agreement, and begin negotiations on an investment protection agreement and an agreement on geographical indications,” EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said.

Election Commission wants people to run from one seat

In a recent interaction with the Legislative Secretary in the Law Ministry, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar made this push for the reform first proposed in 2004.

Assam flood situation turns critical, nine more deaths reported

The flood situation in Assam turned critical on Friday with nine more people, including two children, losing their lives, taking the death toll in this year’s floods and landslides in the State to 55, a bulletin said.

Citing overlap, NCERT removes portions on 2002 Gujarat riots, Emergency, Mughal courts from class 12 books

Many of these changes were announced earlier this year when the Central Board of Secondary Education rationalised its syllabi in April.

In Sri Lanka’s north, a search for livelihoods and loved ones

For Sri Lanka’s north, whose economy was already set back by war and poor recovery, the current economic downturn is proving debilitating.

Off to school through swirling waters

Dozens of children from four marooned tribal hamlets in the jungle across the Chaliyar river at Munderi near Nilambur in Kerala are risking their lives to reach schools every day. They have been forced to use bamboo rafts to cross the river since two bridges were washed away in the floods that devastated one of the hamlets in 2018.

China launches third aircraft carrier in major military milestone

China’s carrier development programme is part of a massive overhaul of the People’s Liberation Army under President Xi Jinping.

Privilege motion against Suvendu Adhikari for remarks against Bengal Speaker

A privilege motion was on Friday moved against Leader of the Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Suvendu Adhikari for allegedly making disrespectful remarks against West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee.

India vs SA 4th T20 | Karthik, Avesh engineer India’s series levelling win

Dinesh Karthik played a knock to remember before Avesh Khan gave his dad a “perfect birthday present” with a fiery spell as India steam-rolled South Africa by 82 runs in Rajkot on Friday to level the five-match series 2-2.