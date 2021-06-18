Morning Digest: Vaccination not mandatory for students to travel to U.S., says MEA; U.S. to spend $3.2 bn on pandemic treatments, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

The United States has announced that it will spend $ 3.2 billion on developing antiviral treatments for COVID-19 and prepare for other “pandemic threats” – viruses that have the potential to cause pandemics.

Upon their release from Tihar Prison on June 17 evening, Jawaharlal Nehru University students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, and Jamia Millia Islamia University student Asif Iqbal Tanha, said that the fight was not over.

The United States has said vaccination is not a “mandatory requirement” for Indian students to travel to the country, a senior official of the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on June 17 that she had written thrice to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar from the State.

There were mixed reactions to the CBSE’s assessment scheme for the Class 12 exams. Some said it was not an accurate evaluation process, while others welcomed it, as they said it finally had brought an end to the uncertainty surrounding the issue.

A new Pakistani law that will allow Indian death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav’s right to appeal is flawed, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday. Addressing the weekly press briefing virtually, Official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Review and Reconsideration Bill 2020 has codified into law the earlier ordinance with its ‘shortcomings’.

An overwhelming majority of members of the Standing Committee on Petroleum, at a meeting on June 17, felt that petrol and diesel should be brought under the GST regime to avoid the multiple taxation by the Centre and the States, which they claimed was responsible for the rise in fuel prices

The Union Social Justice and Empowerment (SJE) Ministry on Thursday launched 14 cross disability early intervention centres across the country to provide support to infants and young children at risk of or with disabilities.

In his first meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi after assuming office, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday urged him to operationalise the vaccine units in Chengalpattu and Coonoor.

In 2016-18, four women from Kerala accompanied their husbands to join the Islamic State (IS) in Afghanistan's Khorasan Province. Their husbands were killed in different attacks and the women are now lodged in an Afghanistan prison. Authorities in Afghanistan want to return the women to India, but the Indian government has not indicated what it proposes to do in this matter.

Virat Kohli carries the expectations of a billion while cricket romantics will pin their hopes on Kane Williamson when India and New Zealand engage in a battle to create a lasting legacy in pristine whites in the inaugural World Test Championship final starting in Southampton on Friday.

The forest drama is a close-to-reality take on the man vs. animal conflict, helped immensely by the presence of Vidya Balan and Vijay Raaz.