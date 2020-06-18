Morning Digest: India elected non-permanent member of UNSC; 9 MLAs pull out of Biren Singh govt, and more

India was elected as non-permanent member of the powerful United Nations Security Council for a two-year term on June 17, winning 184 votes in the 193-member General Assembly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday indicated that the lockdowns of the kind that India underwent between April and May were unlikely to be repeated. He asked the Chief Ministers of 14 States and the Lieutenant-Governor of a Union Territory to prepare for Unlock 2, following the graded opening of economic activities under Unlock 1 since June 1.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led coalition government in Manipur received a setback with nine Ministers and MLAs withdrawing support on Wednesday night. They include three lawmakers of the BJP, who have reportedly joined the Congress.

“Exaggerated” claims will not help realise the understandings reached during the June 6 meeting between the Indian and the Chinese senior commanders, said Anurag Srivastava, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Two days after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in clashes with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, the situation remains calm but tense. The condition of four critically injured soldiers is stable and some soldiers are still unaccounted for.

The emergencies chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) welcomed the news this week that dexamethasone, a cheap steroid, was shown in a British trial to reduce deaths among patients critically ill with the coronavirus, but said it was too soon to change how patients are treated.

The Central Board of Secondary Education will decide the fate of its pending Class 10 and 12 board examinations by June 23. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has extended its deadline for students to decide whether to write examinations or not to June 24, and will specify its alternative assessment option by June 22.

A day after the Indian Army confirmed the death of 20 Indian soldiers in a violent face off between India and China in East Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled an all-party meet for June 19 to discuss the situation.

The Supreme Court slammed the Delhi government for choosing to “shoot messengers, doctors and paramedics” who brought the dismal truth about its COVID-19 hospitals to light, rather than making an effort to “redeem itself”.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the government to a plea that contributions made to the PM CARES Fund to fight COVID-19 should be transferred entirely to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

Facebook is launching a widespread effort to boost U.S. voter turnout and provide authoritative information about voting — just as it doubles down on its policy allowing politicians like President Donald Trump to post false information on the same subject.

As part of its attempts to make it easier for listed companies to raise funds in the current volatile scenario, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has allowed listed companies to raise funds at shorter intervals while also giving promoters the go-ahead to increase their stakes by a higher quantum without triggering an open offer.

Following the approval from New York State on Tuesday, decks were cleared for the 2020 US Open to be held behind closed doors from August 31 to September 13. But the move has elicited mixed reactions from the Indian players.