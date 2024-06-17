Nirmala Sitharaman to hold pre-budget meeting with industry chambers on June 20

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to hold pre-budget consultations with industry chambers on June 20, sources said. The Union Budget for FY2024-25 is likely to be presented in Parliament in the second half of July. Industry sources said the pre-budget consultation with Ms. Sitharaman would be preceded by a meeting with Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra on June 18.

NTA officials to face action if found involved in NEET irregularities, says Dharmendra Pradhan

The Central government would take the strictest of actions against functionaries of the National Testing Agency if they were found to be involved in irregularities in the conduct of the NEET, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister, said. “Additional wrongdoings have also come to the fore on two accounts. I assure both students and parents that the government had taken the issue very seriously. We will take it to a logical end,” he said.

India refuses to endorse Ukraine meet statement

Only proposals acceptable to both Russia and Ukraine can lead to peace, said India as New Delhi decided to disassociate itself from the final document issued at the conclusion of a Peace Summit in Switzerland. India was among at least seven countries that refused to endorse the “Joint Communique on a Peace Framework” released in Burgenstock, the venue of the two-day summit.

NDA allies to meet before Lok Sabha session to take a call on its Speaker candidate

he announcement of the date for the election of a new Speaker for the Lok Sabha has set off speculation over who could occupy that role come June 26, with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners likely to meet around June 22 or June 23 to decide the alliance’s candidate. While the Janata Dal-United (JD (U)) has stated that a BJP claim on the post would be respected by them, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is speaking of a consensus “NDA candidate”.

Security officials determined to prevent escalation of ethnic violence in Manipur’s Jiribam district

Jiribam will not be allowed to go the same way as the rest of Manipur, officials in the security establishment asserted as an uneasy calm prevailed in the western district after the violence over the last two weeks. Outsiders from both the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities — who have been engaged in an ethnic conflict in the State for more than a year — are entering Jiribam district in large numbers, which can potentially lead to a flare-up in the violence, according to officials on the ground.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar inaugurates Prerna Sthal

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar inaugurated the ‘Prerna Sthal’ on the Parliament House premises, where 15 statues of freedom fighters and icons of Indian history, including statues of Mahatma Gandhi and B.R. Ambedkar, previously established in different parts of the Parliament campus, have been relocated to a single location, amid protests by the Opposition.

Siddaramaiah defends hike in fuel prices; urges Centre to reduce excise duty on petroleum products

A day after the State government hiked petrol and diesel prices by about ₹3 each, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended the hike and blamed the Centre for forcing the State to cut sales tax during the earlier years, while it continued to increase the Central excise duty on petroleum products. In a note, he said that while under the “double engine BJP government” Karnataka was forced to reduce the tax, the Union government continued to collect higher Central excise duty from the State, and diverted the resources to other States.

Ukraine Peace Conference: 80 countries agree that respect for territorial integrity will help achieve ‘lasting peace in Ukraine’

Eighty countries have jointly called for the “territorial integrity” of Ukraine to be the basis for any peace agreement to end Russia-Ukraine war, though some key developing nations at a Swiss conference did not join in. The joint communique capped a two-day conference at the Bürgenstock resort in Switzerland marked by the absence of Russia, which was not invited, but that many attendees hoped could join in on a roadmap to peace.

India to host its first multinational air exercise Tarang Shakti in August

The Indian Air Force’s first multinational air exercise, Tarang Shakti-2024, will be held in August, and is likely to see the participation of ten countries, in addition to a few others acting as observers. The exercise is now scheduled to be held in two phases. The first will be held in southern India in the first two weeks of August and the second will be in the western sector from the end of August to mid-September, officials said.

Feasibility study on proposal to establish land connectivity with India in final stages, says Sri Lankan President

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said that the feasibility study on a proposal to establish land connectivity with India is in its final stages. This proposal and the prospect of a power grid connection between the two nations are likely to be discussed during the visit of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to Lanka this week.

Health Ministry issues inter-departmental referral guidelines for hospitals

Citing significant inconsistencies and lack of accountability in the referral process, the Union Health Ministry has for the first time issued inter-departmental referral guidelines for hospitals to facilitate better communication and cooperation. The 'Guidelines for Inter-Departmental Referral (within hospitals)' stress that referrals should be initiated promptly as and when patients require specialised care, diagnostic evaluations or consultations beyond scope of admitting department

Israeli military announces 'tactical pause' in attempt to increase flow of aid into hard-hit Gaza

The Israeli military announced a “tactical pause” in its offensive in the southern Gaza Strip to allow the deliveries of increased quantities of humanitarian aid. The army said the pause would begin in the Rafah area at 8 a.m. (0500 GMT, 1 a.m. eastern) and remain in effect until 7 p.m. (1600 GMT, noon eastern). It said the pauses would take place every day until further notice.

