Morning Digest | Gujarat grapples with destruction caused by cyclone Biparjoy; 73 academics defend efforts to ‘update’ NCERT textbooks, and more

June 17, 2023 07:43 am | Updated 07:44 am IST

In the aftermath of cyclone Biparjoy, Gujarat grapples with destruction

Cyclone Biparjoy caused widespread damage in Gujarat’s Kutch-Saurashtra region as it made landfall late on Thursday. Hundreds of villages were left without a power supply while thousands of trees were uprooted due to the strong winds and heavy rain.

Manipur violence | Sedition case against Meitei politician after Assam Rifles complaint

A criminal case has been registered against an Imphal-based politician for writing an opinion column where he alleged that the present crisis in Manipur is the creation of the Assam Rifles unit at Mantripukhri. The column, published on May 31 in an Imphal-based newspaper The Frontier Manipur and on news portals, alleged that Myanmar-based “Kuki terrorist outfits” were being protected by the Assam Rifles.

NCERT textbook row | 73 academics defend efforts to ‘update’ syllabus

After 35 scholars, including chief advisers for textbook development committee Yogendra Yadav and Suhas Palshikar, asked for their names to be removed from the “rationalised” National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks, another 73 academicians have called their move “a false propaganda against the NCERT” and the exercise of school curriculum rationalisation.

Altered chemistry, strategy define Opposition unity 2.0

As the top leadership of anti-BJP parties prepare to meet in Patna on June 23 to draft version 2.0 of Opposition unity, it is becoming clear that their chemistry in 2023 is vastly different from that of their previous avatar in 2018. One of the most obvious differences is that the effort to bring all anti-BJP parties has started far in advance of the general election this time around.

Punjab’s illegal immigration back in spotlight after Canada’s recent deportation threat

Illegal immigration from Punjab is back in the spotlight after Canada set up a task force on Thursday for case-by-case scrutiny of Indians facing deportation due to their entry into the country allegedly using fake college admission offer letters. Most of those affected hail from Punjab, and are heaving sighs of relief over the reprieve from immediate deportation, but their plight has highlighted broader issues.

American chipmaker Micron mulls large investment in India: source

American chipmaker, Micron Technology, is in the process of deciding whether to make a $1 Bn-$2 Bn investment in a chip packaging plant in India, a source familiar with the discussions told The Hindu. A final decision has not yet been made, the source emphasised, but if the company decided to go ahead then an announcement could be made during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington DC next week.

U.S. eases norms on eligibility criteria for those awaiting Green Card

The Biden administration has eased norms by releasing policy guidance on the eligibility criteria for those waiting for green cards to work and stay in America, days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US.

Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked Pentagon Papers exposing Vietnam War secrets, dies at 92

Daniel Ellsberg, the history-making American whistleblower who leaked the Pentagon Papers in 1971, has died at the age of 92. By leaking the Papers, he revealed longtime government doubts and deceit about the Vietnam War and inspired acts of retaliation by President Richard Nixon that helped lead to his resignation.

Germany marks 70th anniversary of uprising against Communist dictatorship

Germany’s Parliament on June 16 commemorated the 70th anniversary of a popular uprising in the Communist East that was brutally crushed by its Soviet-backed dictatorship. Worsening economic conditions and political repression in East Germany had prompted months of protests, starting in rural areas and culminating in a call on June 16, 1953, for a general strike.

Ashes 1st Test | Brilliant Root ton puts England in command on Day 1, but early declaration backfires

A superb century from Joe Root, his first against Australia since 2015, helped England race to 393-8 before declaring on the opening day of the first Ashes test, a move that did not bear fruit as the tourists held firm to finish on 14-0 at stumps.

Will decide next step after legal team gets chargesheet against WFI chief, says protesting wrestler

A day after Delhi police filed a chargesheet against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for outraging a woman’s modesty and stalking, a woman wrestler said they were waiting to read the details of the chargesheet to understand how strong the case had been built.