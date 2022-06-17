Smoke billows out after youngsters set on fire a train in protest against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme, at Chapra Railway Station, in Saran district, June 17, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

June 17, 2022 07:54 IST

U.S. says it ‘condemns remarks on Prophet made by BJP officials’

The United States on Thursday condemned remarks by BJP officials about the Prophet Mohammed that have sparked an uproar in Muslim countries. “We condemn the offensive comments made by two BJP officials and we were glad to see that the party publicly condemns those comments,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

Upper age limit for Agnipath scheme hiring raised to 23 for 2022

Amid widespread protests, the Union government on Thursday increased the upper age limit to 23 from 21 for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme for the year 2022.

ED allows Rahul Gandhi’s request to defer questioning to next week in National Herald case

The Congress MP wrote to the investigating officer of the ED to allow him exemption from the questioning scheduled on Friday (June 17) as he wants to remain with his ailing mother, Sonia Gandhi.

Congress to contest validity of ED’s case without FIR in National Herald issue

ED has overturned its initial position that an FIR was mandatory to register an Enforcement Case Information Report.

Vaccination advisory group recommends reducing COVID-19 booster dose gap to 6 months

Health Ministry will take the final call on the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation recommendation soon.

New domestic LPG connections turn dearer

Security deposit for cylinder, pressure regulator increased; customers need to set aside ₹850 more.

People throng petrol pumps in Srinagar after rumours of shortage

Unprecedented rush was witnessed at petrol pumps across capital Srinagar in J&K on Thursday, following rumours of shortage and a likely crisis in the coming days in the country.

Anti-Agnipath protests turn violent

Trains set afire in Kaimur and Chhapra districts of Bihar; MLA’s vehicle attacked in Bihar, BJP office vandalised; Railways cancels 34 trains amid uproar in several States; 15 police personnel injured, vehicles torched in Haryana.

Extended interrogation of Rahul Gandhi by ED is also a message to rest of the Opposition: D. Raja

Subjecting former Congress president Rahul Gandhi to extended hours of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate is an intimidatory tactic, D. Raja, general secretary of the Communist Party of India, said on Thursday.

Pakistan continues to disturb peace in India, says Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who arrived in the Kashmir Valley on Thursday for a two-day visit of Jammu & Kashmir, said that Pakistan was still pursuing a policy of “bleed India with thousands of cuts”.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister makes a pitch for re-engagement with India

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari blamed the previous Imran Khan-led government’s flawed policies because of which Islamabad “is internationally isolated and internationally disengaged”.

RBI lifts restrictions on Mastercard

The RBI on Thursday lifted restrictions on Mastercard that it had imposed last year for failing to comply with local data storage norms. The central bank had barred the U.S.-based payment gateway from onboarding new customers until it complies with Storage of Payment System Data norms.

Jairam Ramesh to head Congress’ merged communication wing

The merger of different media departments to create a unified new entity is the first major organisational change to be implemented after the Udaipur Chintan Shivir held last month.

West Bengal spars with Centre over MGNREGA dues

Trinamool Congress asserted that if the funds are not released at the earliest, they will have to take “andolan” (protest) route.

WTO talks face deadlock over decision on patent waiver, fisheries subsidies

The four-day ministerial conference that started on June 12 was extended by a day to give negotiators more time to iron out differences and strike the deal.