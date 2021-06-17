Morning Digest: Excess deaths in Tamil Nadu over four times official COVID-19 tally; rift in Rajasthan Congress widens, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

The number of “excess deaths” registered by the Civil Registration System (CRS) in Tamil Nadu ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit (from April 2020 to May 2021) is 6.2 times the official reported figure of 24,232 deaths.

About 28 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on June 16, which is 11.26 lakh doses fewer than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. It is also 24,362 doses more than what was recorded during the corresponding period a week ago. The seven-day rolling average of daily vaccinations in the country continues to increase. It stood at 31.14 lakh on June 15, which is more than the 26.96 lakh recorded a week before (June 8).

Amid renewed factionalism in the Rajasthan Congress between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, former Speaker of the Rajasthan Assembly Depender Singh Shekhawat has openly come out in support of Mr. Pilot.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded their summit meeting on Wednesday between what the American leader called “two great powers,” wrapping up more quickly than expected.

The Supreme Court on Thursday is scheduled to hold a hearing in which the CBSE and the ICSE are expected to place on record the objective criteria by which they intend to assess the performance of Class 12 students whose Board exams have been cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Union Cabinet has approved the long pending Deep Ocean Mission, which among other things involves developing a submersible vehicle that will allow a crew to plunge 6,000 metres into the ocean and hunt the floor for precious metals. If this works, India would be among a handful of countries able to launch an underwater mission at such depths.

High Courts cannot decide when investigative agencies should arrest an accused, the Supreme Court said in an order, adding that it is entirely the call of the probe officers.

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has sought environmental clearance for drilling exploratory wells at 15 places in Tamil Nadu, including 10 in Ariyalur district and five in Cuddalore district.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of spreading “poison in society” with his tweets after the police ruled out a communal angle in the assault of an elderly Muslim man in Ghaziabad.

Twenty-four hours after getting bail, student activists Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Asif Iqbal Tanha are yet to taste freedom even as the Delhi police quickly moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday against their release.

The World Wide Web’s source code is set to be auctioned as a non-fungible token (NFT) at Sotheby’s, the U.S.-based auction house said in a statement on Tuesday.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is to quit the club, the La Liga giants announced Wednesday. Real said there would be an "act of tribute and farewell" to Ramos on Thursday in the presence of club president Florentino Perez.