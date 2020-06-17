Morning Digest: India expects to sail through UNSC vote; Indian doctors express cautious endorsement for dexamethasone for COVID-19, and more

India expects to sail through as the 193-member United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) votes on Wednesday for contenders to five non-permanent seats at the UN Security Council for 2021-22. India is standing unopposed as the nominee for the Asia-Pacific seat, and needs two-thirds of UNGA members, or 129 votes, to be confirmed. Mexico is also unopposed in its bid for the Latin American and Caribbean seat, while there is a straight contest between Kenya and late entrant Djibouti for the African seat.

Twenty Indian personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops on Monday along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, in what is possibly the worst incident between the two countries in decades. The clashes came amidst a “de-escalation” process in the Galwan area that was started last week, after a month long standoff between troops at several points along the LAC in Ladakh and Sikkim.

India has ramped up capacity to test up to three lakh samples per day for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. The total number of samples tested so far is 59,21,069 with 1,54,935 samples tested in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Ministry.

Indian doctors have said the reported success of dexamethasone — an inexpensive steroid that retails for less than ₹10 for 10 ml and is made by several Indian manufacturers — at curing COVID-19 patients on ventilators is good news for India.

For the second consecutive day, India summoned the diplomatic envoy of Pakistan and registered a strong protest over the alleged abduction and ill-treatment of the two personnel working as drivers at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement said the two drivers Dwimu Brahma and Paul Selvadhas were tortured and made to confess to a series of allegations in camera. Pakistan has rejected the Indian allegations.

With COVID-19 cases shooting up to more than three lakh over the last week, a number of Class 10 and 12 students say the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is forcing them to choose between their health and their educational future.

Opposition parties on Tuesday asked the Narendra Modi government to tell the nation what the “actual situation” along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was, and how it proposed to meet the challenging situation after Indian soldiers were killed on Tuesday in a violent face-off with Chinese troops on the Ladakh border.

Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma denied on Tuesday that there was a spurt in domestic violence in the country.

India’s first ever national forecast on the impact of global warming on the subcontinent in the coming century, expects annual rainfall to increase, along with more severe cyclones and — paradoxically — more droughts.

Foreign news channels, including those from India, may not receive permission to air in Nepal if they fail to produce advertisement-free content.