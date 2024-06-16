58 child workers with burnt hands rescued from Som Distillery’s liquor factory in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen

At least 58 children, including 20 girls, were rescued from a liquor factory in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district where they were working, with the skin on their hands found to be burnt due to exposure to chemicals. “This institute [liquor factory] is run under the supervision of the Excise Department of the Government. The office of the Excise Officer is also located in the same campus,” said National Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson Priyank Kanoongo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Home Minister Amit Shah to review J&K security situation today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take stock of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the recent terror attacks there and is expected to give broad guidelines to intensify counter-terror operations, sources said. The Home Minister will also review the preparation for the annual Amarnath pilgrimage set to start on June 29.

India has a ‘significant role’ in resolving Gaza violence: Palestinian PM Mustafa

India has a “significant role” in finding a solution to the ongoing violence in Gaza, said Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Mustafa in a congratulatory letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the letter written on June 12, Dr. Mustafa described the Israeli action against Palestinians as a “genocide” and urged an immediate ceasefire. India has maintained its long-held position on “two-state solution” for the Israel-Palestinian crisis while also maintaining relations with Israel which in the absence of a large number of Palestinian labourers opened up its Iabour market for Indian migrant workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

MVA vows to fight polls in Maharashtra as one force

The constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi put up a show of unity, and declared that they would contest the upcoming Assembly election in Maharashtra as an alliance. Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar and Mr. Thackeray said that they will not take back legislators who deserted them and joined rebel factions.

PM Modi to release ₹20,000 crore for farmers, felicitate 'Krishi Sakhis' in Varanasi visit on June 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his Parliamentary constituency Varanasi on June 18 for the first time after assuming office for a third consecutive term, during which he will release the 17th installment of PM-KISAN scheme amounting to more than ₹20,000 crore for 9.26 crore beneficiary farmers across the country.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Examination today

The Union Public Service Commission will conduct the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 today, across the country at various exam centres. With a several lakhs of candidates appearing for the examination across the country, various state transport departments have made arrangements for their smooth travel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Modi, Meloni review progress of India-Italy strategic partnership at G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni have reviewed the progress of the bilateral strategic partnership and agreed to strengthen cooperation in global fora and multilateral initiatives, including the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor. The two leaders met on June 14 towards the end of Prime Minister Modi's day-long visit to Apulia, southern Italy, during which he thanked the Italian Prime Minister for the invitation to attend the G7 Summit.

Pakistan delegates, World Bank experts to arrive in J&K for meetings on power projects

A five-member delegation from Pakistan, along with neutral delegates of the World Bank, is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir from June 17 to 28, in the wake of Pakistan’s objection under the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) of 1960 to at least 10 hydroelectric power projects underway in the Union Territory. Sources said a joint inspection of several power projects by the delegates is likely during the tour. This is the first time since the Centre ended J&K’s special status in 2019, the Union government is facilitating the visit of a Pakistani delegation to J&K to “work towards resolving outstanding issues through coordination and dialogue”.

UGC tells higher education institutions to fully refund fees to students who cancel admissions

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked colleges and universities to allow students a full refund of fees within a specified period to “enable them to opt for a course of their choice.” As per the policy guidelines, colleges and universities should fully refund the fees for all cancellations of admissions/migrations of students up to September 30, and with a deduction of not more than ₹1,000 as processing fee up to October 31, notwithstanding anything contained in any guidelines/prospectus/notification/schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi as Leader of the Opposition can pressure the govt. to make MSP a legal right, roll back Agniveer scheme, says Partap Singh Bajwa

Battling factionalism and desertions, the Congress in Punjab put up an impressive electoral performance in the Lok Sabha election. Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, in an exclusive interview with The Hindu shares his assessment of the recently concluded General Election.

Major fire breaks out near Manipur CM’s bungalow

A major fire broke out at an abandoned building near the Manipur secretariat complex close to Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s official bungalow in Imphal, police said. No damage was caused to the Chief Minister’s bungalow where security was tightened following the fire incident, officials said.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi calls Indira Gandhi ‘mother of India’

Union Minister and BJP leader Suresh Gopi described former Prime Minister and Congress leader Indira Gandhi as the “mother of India” and the late Congress Chief Minister K. Karunakaran as a “courageous administrator”. The BJP leader also termed Karunakaran and Marxist veteran E.K. Nayanar his “political gurus”. Interestingly, Mr. Gopi won the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat by dashing the hopes of Karunakaran’s son and Congress leader K. Muraleedharan, who finished third in a triangular contest in the April 26 polls.

Kate, Princess of Wales, makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis

Kate, Britain’s Princess of Wales, made her first public appearance on Saturday since surgery five months ago revealed the presence of cancer. Kate, wearing a pale outfit, rode in a carriage with her children at the "Trooping the Colour", an annual military parade held in central London to mark the official birthday of the British monarch, King Charles.

Euro 2024: Albania’s Bajrami scores fastest ever goal after 23 seconds

Albania’s Nedim Bajrami put his side ahead after just 23 seconds in their opening Euro 2024 game against Italy for the fastest goal ever scored at a European Championship. Bajrami pulverised the previous Euros record for the quickest goal of 67 seconds by Dmitri Kirichenko of Russia against Greece in 2004.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.