Morning Digest | Heavy rains pound Gujarat coast as cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall; South Manipur cut off as women-led vigilante groups block roads, and more

June 16, 2023 07:38 am | Updated 07:39 am IST

Heavy rains, strong winds pound Gujarat coast as cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall

Strong winds and heavy rains pound Gujarat’s coastal belt as cyclone Biparjoy made a landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat’s Kutch district after churning across the Arabian Sea for over 10 days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday evening.

Two killed on final day of nomination filing for panchayat polls in West Bengal

There was no respite from violence on the final day of filing of nominations for the West Bengal panchayat elections on June 15, with a supporter of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) and activist of Trinamool Congress (TMC) being killed in two separate incidents at Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district.

South Manipur cut off as women-led vigilante groups block arterial roads

Women-led vigilante groups have blocked at least six arterial roads in Manipur, rendering the southern part of the State inaccessible to security forces for the past fortnight. The blocking of key roads at multiple locations — from the valley to the hill districts in the south — has become a new challenge for the security forces in violence-hit Manipur, a defence source said on Thursday.

80 castes to be added to Central OBC list

Approximately 80 more castes in six States are now likely to be added to the Central List of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the coming months, with the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) already processing the approval for most of them, panel chairperson Hansraj Gangaram Ahir has told The Hindu.

Modi’s clean chit to China responsible for situation at LAC: Kharge

On the third anniversary of the Galwan skirmish with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his “clean chit” to China for the current standoff at the Line of Actual Control. The government’s vision, he said, was blurred by “tinted Chinese glasses.”

U.N. requires delegates at climate talks to reveal affiliation in effort to curb lobbying by Big Oil

The United Nations will require delegates attending its annual climate summit to disclose their affiliation in an effort to clamp down on undue influence by fossil fuel companies and others, officials said on Thursday (June 15).

Ukraine reports advances in early stages of counterattack

Ukraine’s military said on Thursday (June 15) it had regained control of over 100 square km (38 square miles) of territory in a counteroffensive against Russian forces.

Chinese Premier meets with Palestinian President in effort to increase Middle East presence

Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with visiting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday (June 15) in a drive by Beijing to elevate relations and increase its overall presence in the Middle East.

Australia cancels lease for new Russian embassy citing national security

Australia said on Thursday (June 15) it would introduce legislation to parliament to cancel Russia’s lease to build a new embassy in the national capital of Canberra, citing national security.

Having been a fine batter, maybe I should have never become a bowler: Ashwin

The decision to exclude R. Ashwin was one of the main talking points during India’s World Test Championship Final against Australia. In a chat, the top-ranked Test bowler opened up about missing out on a spot at The Oval, his journey and more on the sidelines of the TNPL.

