Morning Digest: Twitter appoints interim Chief Compliance Officer for India; AY.1 not a variant of concern, says Centre, and more

Twitter appoints interim Chief Compliance Officer for India
Twitter on Tuesday said it has appointed an interim Chief Compliance Officer and the details of the official will be shared directly with the IT Ministry soon. The move came after the government had given one last chance to Twitter to comply with the new IT rules, as the microblogging platform had not made immediate appointments of key personnel, mandated under the new guidelines that came into effect on May 26.
Panneerselvam had ‘resigned voluntarily’, says Sasikala
Former interim general secretary of the AIADMK, V.K. Sasikala on Tuesday said the party coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, had resigned “voluntarily” as Chief Minister in February 2017.
India acknowledges emergence of new coronavirus variant
India on Tuesday formally acknowledged the occurrence of AY.1, a coronavirus variant that is closely related to the prevailing Delta variant.
The Hindu scores in responsible reporting of suicides
The Hindu has topped in an assessment of multiple English newspapers for responsible reporting of suicide-related news.
Unequal distribution of vaccines hits States’ immunisation drive
States such as Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar continue to experience a crunch in their COVID-19 vaccine supply, while States such as Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat are enjoying a relatively better stock position, data from an RTI query reply reveals.
Nagaland bat study: Scientific research work must follow protocol, says Health Ministry
All research work has to follow a process and action will be taken if protocols aren’t followed, said the Health Ministry on Tuesday to question on a probe into a filovirus study of bats in Nagaland undertaken by the Bengaluru-based National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) and the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR).
Kumbh Mela: ‘Probe under way into fake COVID tests’
The Health Ministry on Tuesday said an investigation is under way into the allegations that over a lakh fake COVID-19 tests were done in Uttarakhand during the Kumbh Mela.
First death confirmed due to anaphylaxis following COVID-19 vaccination
A government panel studying COVID-19 vaccine side effects has confirmed the first death, due to anaphylaxis, following COVID-19 vaccination here on Tuesday.
Branko Milanovic on COVID-19 and inequality in capitalist systems | The Hindu In Focus Podcast
As the world stumbles through a second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is clear that both its catastrophic toll on human life and the severe socioeconomic dislocation it has caused matter equally.
Euro 2020 | Hummels own goal gets France off to winning start at Euro 2020
A Mats Hummels own goal was enough to hand France a 1-0 victory over Germany on Tuesday as the world champions made a winning start to their Euro 2020 campaign by dominating in Munich.