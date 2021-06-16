Morning Digest: Twitter appoints interim Chief Compliance Officer for India; AY.1 not a variant of concern, says Centre, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Twitter on Tuesday said it has appointed an interim Chief Compliance Officer and the details of the official will be shared directly with the IT Ministry soon. The move came after the government had given one last chance to Twitter to comply with the new IT rules, as the microblogging platform had not made immediate appointments of key personnel, mandated under the new guidelines that came into effect on May 26.

Former interim general secretary of the AIADMK, V.K. Sasikala on Tuesday said the party coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, had resigned “voluntarily” as Chief Minister in February 2017.

India on Tuesday formally acknowledged the occurrence of AY.1, a coronavirus variant that is closely related to the prevailing Delta variant.

The Hindu has topped in an assessment of multiple English newspapers for responsible reporting of suicide-related news.

States such as Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar continue to experience a crunch in their COVID-19 vaccine supply, while States such as Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat are enjoying a relatively better stock position, data from an RTI query reply reveals.

All research work has to follow a process and action will be taken if protocols aren’t followed, said the Health Ministry on Tuesday to question on a probe into a filovirus study of bats in Nagaland undertaken by the Bengaluru-based National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) and the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR).

The Health Ministry on Tuesday said an investigation is under way into the allegations that over a lakh fake COVID-19 tests were done in Uttarakhand during the Kumbh Mela.

A government panel studying COVID-19 vaccine side effects has confirmed the first death, due to anaphylaxis, following COVID-19 vaccination here on Tuesday.

As the world stumbles through a second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is clear that both its catastrophic toll on human life and the severe socioeconomic dislocation it has caused matter equally.

A Mats Hummels own goal was enough to hand France a 1-0 victory over Germany on Tuesday as the world champions made a winning start to their Euro 2020 campaign by dominating in Munich.