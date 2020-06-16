Morning Digest: ICMR recommends use of faster COVID-19 testing kit; Oscars 2021 ceremony shifted to April, and more

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recommended the use of Standard Q COVID-19 Ag antigen detection test in containment zones and healthcare settings in combination with the RT-PCR test. Collected nasal swab is used for testing in this procedure.

Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli’s move to bring a constitutional amendment that alters Nepal’s map to include territory in India, has “prejudged” any future discussions, said New Delhi, virtually ruling out talks with Kathmandu for the moment.

For the fourth time in its history, the Oscars are being postponed. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the ABC Television Network said on June 15 that the 93rd Academy Awards will now be held April 25, 2021, eight weeks later than originally planned because of the pandemic’s effects on the movie industry.

On June 15, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration revoked the emergency use authorization (EUA) issued for two drugs — hydroxychloroquine sulfate and chloroquine phosphate — for use in certain hospitalised COVID-19 patients. The FDA had issued the authorisation on March 27.

Two Indian nationals, employed as drivers in the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, went missing for several hours on Monday, in a suspected case of abduction by local security agencies.

Since May 1, 60 lakh migrants had taken 4,450 Shramik specials at an average ticket price of ₹600, of which the Railways had recovered 15%, Railway Board chairman V.K. Yadav said on Monday.

In continuation of the ground level dialogue to resolve the ongoing stand-off on the border, India and China on Monday held talks at the Brigade Commander and Commanding Officer (CO) level in the Galwan area of Eastern Ladakh, defence sources said.

In view of the rising number of COVID-19 positive cases in the State capital, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday announced a further 12-day ‘complete lockdown’ in Chennai and certain parts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts between June 19 and 30. Certain essential supplies and services will be allowed to function.

The last rites of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away on Sunday, were held at Vile Parle’s Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai on Monday. His father K. K. Singh and other close family members arrived from Patna late on Sunday night and Monday morning.

The manager of a bank in Odisha’s Nuapada district was suspended after a 60-year-old woman dragged her 100-year-old mother on a cot to the bank for withdrawing money from a Jan Dhan account.

A raft of EU nations reopened their borders to fellow Europeans on Monday after months of coronavirus curbs, but China was battling a new outbreak that has stoked fears of a second wave.

Daniel Berger emerged from a tightly-bunched leaderboard to win the PGA Tour’s first tournament back after a three-month COVID-19 break with a playoff victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge here on Sunday.