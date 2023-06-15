Morning Digest | Law Commission seeks fresh suggestions on Uniform Civil Code; Minister Senthilbalaji remanded to judicial custody till June 28, and more

June 15, 2023 07:18 am | Updated 07:18 am IST

Law Commission seeks fresh suggestions on Uniform Civil Code

The 22nd Law Commission of India on Wednesday sought fresh suggestions from various stakeholders, including public and religious organisations, on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The previous 21st Law Commission had also examined the subject and solicited the views of stakeholders through its appeal. The previous commission has also issued a consultation paper on “Reforms of Family Law” in August 2018.

Tamil Nadu Minister Senthilbalaji remanded to judicial custody till June 28

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) early on Wednesday, was remanded to judicial custody till June 28. A bail petition moved by the Minister was posted for judgment on Thursday.

Railway Board was aware of short-cut methods by signalling staff

Two months before the devastating train accident in Odisha that claimed the lives of 288 passengers and left over 900 others injured, the Railway Board had flagged the issue of signalling staff resorting to short-cut methods and warned top Railway officials of the alarming situation.

Cyclone Biparjoy | Western Railway cancels 7 more trains as precautionary measure

The Western Railway (WR) on Wednesday decided to cancel or short-terminate the operation of a few more trains as a precaution in view of the powerful cyclone Biparjoy which is expected to make landfall in adjoining Gujarat on Thursday evening. So far, 76 trains have been cancelled, 36 short-terminated and 31 short-originated.

Supreme Court should have monitored wrestlers’ protest better, says Justice Lokur

Justice Madan B. Lokur (retd), former Supreme Court judge, criticised the top court’s handling of the wrestlers’ protest. The wrestlers had moved the apex court alleging sexual harassment by the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Russia steps up aerial strikes on Ukraine, killing at least 6 amid Kyiv counteroffensive

Russian forces fired cruise missiles at the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa and shelled the eastern Donetsk region early Wednesday, killing at least six people and damaging dozens of homes, regional Ukrainian officials said.

At least 79 dead after overcrowded migrant vessel sinks off Greece; hundreds missing

A fishing boat crammed to the gunwales with migrants trying to reach Europe capsized and sank Wednesday off the coast of Greece, authorities said, leaving at least 79 dead and many more missing in one of the worst disasters of its kind this year.

Donald Trump can still run for 2024 presidency even if convicted in classified documents case

Donald Trump can continue his campaign for another term in the White House even as the beleaguered former U.S. president has been indicted for illegally retaining classified government documents after leaving office in 2021.

Why intrusive frisking when only 28 aspirants caught cheating in NEET-UG in last five years

Over the past five years, 28 students have been caught using unfair means during the NEET examination for admission to undergraduate medical programmes, according to the National Testing Agency. Parents and students are now questioning the need for intrusive and humiliating frisking at examination centres.

CPI extends support to AAP against Centre’s ordinance on services

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met Communist Party of India general secretary D. Raja, who extended support to AAP against the Centre’s ordinance on control over administrative services in the national capital.

