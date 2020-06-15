Morning Digest: India’s rise in COVID-19 cases third-fastest globally; Pakistan firing in Poonch kills soldier, and more

With 11,220 new COVID-19 cases and 325 deaths registered on Sunday, the total number of infections and the death toll in India reached 3,32,777 and 9,521 respectively. This data was based on reports from State Health Departments and collated by The Hindu.

A committee of seven Supreme Court judges, led by Justice N.V. Ramana, has decided to continue the virtual court system and not revert to the physical hearings, given the “alarming growth” in novel coronavirus cases and its fallout.

Nepal's new map that claims the disputed Kalapani region, is likely to complete the legislative process within the next four days. Rajendra Phuyal, Secretary of the National Assembly secretariat tabled the Second Constitution Amendment Bill, 2077 (Vikram Sambat) on Sunday when the bill was cleared unanimously for discussion.

In Delhi's Wazirpur, two families are struggling each day to make it. Pulinder, 49, is paralysed due to an epileptic seizure. For the past two years, his wife, Asha Devi, has been supporting the family. They have a son, who has an undiagnosed ailment that leaves him weak now and then. Ms. Asha Devi wipes a tear and says, “Where should I go now? Should I buy food or medicines?”

Ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, senior Congress leaders stayed put at a luxury hotel in Jaipur for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, as they interacted with party MLAs and independent legislators supporting the Rajasthan government.

After joining the Indian Ocean Commission (IOC) as Observer in March, India is looking to post Navy Liaison Officers at the Regional Maritime Information Fusion Centre (RMIFC) in Madagascar and also at the European maritime surveillance initiative in the Strait of Hormuz for improved Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA).

The 1967 clash between India and China is often remembered as the last shot fired on the India-China border. That clash in Sikkim, where India got the better of China just five years after defeat in the 1962 war, saw more than 80 Indian soldiers killed while estimates say 400 Chinese soldiers may have been killed.

Thirty four years of age, with barely a decade in the world of entertainment and 11 odd films behind him, Sushant Singh Rajput deserved much more of them all — life, movies, roles, plaudits and his due place in the sun — but could not enjoy them for the vicissitudes of stardom, and the ups and downs of life itself. He was a true blue shooting star who leaves behind a prematurely abbreviated but sparkling legacy of films.

Gujarat experienced 5.5 magnitude earthquake on Sunday, with its epicentre near Bhachau in Kutch.

A preliminary statement by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said the quake occurred at 8.13 p.m. at a depth of 10 km in Kutch district, approximately 120 km from Rajkot.

Over five decades of living together have not made Punjab and Haryana happy neighbours, especially on the issue of sharing space in the erstwhile Punjab Assembly building. Since Haryana was formed in 1966, the two States have been sharing space in the building for their Secretariats and Assemblies.

A soldier was killed and two others were injured as the Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Baramulla district in Kashmir on Sunday.

After weeks with almost no new COVID-19 infections, Beijing has recorded dozens of new cases in recent days, all linked to a major wholesale food market, raising concerns about a resurgence of the disease.

National team head coach Igor Stimac on Sunday hailed Sunil Chhetri, saying the talismanic captain was one of those who “glorified” Indian football with his dedication in the 15 years of his illustrious career.