Morning Digest | ED arrests TN Minister Senthilbalaji in money-laundering case; Trump pleads not guilty in U.S. classified documents case, and more

June 14, 2023 08:36 am | Updated 08:36 am IST

Trump pleads not guilty to charges in U.S. classified documents case

Former U.S. President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to federal criminal charges that he unlawfully kept classified documents when he left office and lied to officials who sought to recover them.

ED officials arrest Tamil Nadu Minister Senthilbalaji in money-laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji in a money-laundering case, sources have confirmed. The arrest followed an 18-hour questioning at the Minister’s home in Chennai.

No update on investigation, no FIR yet into CoWIN leak from CERT-in

The Indian Computer Emergency Team (CERT-in), the nodal cybersecurity agency that deals with incidents like breaches and vulnerabilities in cyberspace, has not directly put out any update on its assessment of the apparent breach of personal information of people who received vaccinations, registered on the Union government’s CoWIN platform.

Health Ministry reviews cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ preparedness

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on June 13 reviewed the measures being taken by the Centre and the Gujarat government for cyclone ‘Biparjoy’, saying that he is in continuous communication with its regional offices in all the western States, including Gujarat, and provided requisite support to the States.

Cormac McCarthy, dark genius of American literature, dead at 89

Cormac McCarthy, whose nihilistic and violent tales of the American frontier and post-apocalyptic worlds led to awards, movie adaptations and sleepless nights for his enthralled and appalled readers, died on Tuesday at the age of 89.

Prabanjan and Bora Varun top NEET (UG) with perfect scores

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 on June 13 evening with two students securing a perfect score. Tamil Nadu’s Prabanjan J. and Andhra Pradesh’s Bora Varun Chakravarthi have topped the NEET exam with a 99.99 percentile. Meanwhile, the maximum number of qualifying candidates are from Uttar Pradesh followed by Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

Clean chit for former Assam CM Prafulla Kumar Mahanta in ‘secret killings’ case

The Gauhati High Court upheld its September 2018 order absolving former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta of the charges of orchestrating a series of extrajudicial killings more than two decades ago.

19 injured in steam leak at Tata Steel’s Meramandali power plant in Odisha

At least 19 persons sustained burn injuries in a steam leak at Tata Steel’s Meramandali plant in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district on Tuesday, police said. The injured persons were immediately rushed to a private hospital in Cuttack. The accident occurred after a steam leak. Workers and engineers, who were inspecting the blast furnace, were injured.

Farmers end stir in Haryana over sunflower MSP

The agitating farmers, who had blocked the National Highway in Kurukshetra of Haryana a day ago, on June 13, announced to lift the blockade after the government’s assurance of an “appropriate price” for sunflower crop.

Imran Khan rules out talks with Pakistan Government but open to dialogue with military establishment

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has ruled out talks with the Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government but appeared eager to initiate a dialogue with the military establishment, calling them the “real” decision-makers in the country.

