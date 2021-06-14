Morning Digest: China beefing up positions along LAC, say intelligence inputs; CBSE decision on Class XII marking likely to be delayed, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

A year since the violent clash between the Armies of India and China in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has built additional accommodation in the depth areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on its side and is preparing for the long haul, official sources said.

The number of “excess deaths” registered in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) ever since COVID-19 hit (from April 2020 to May 2021), is over 10 times the officially recorded figure of 3,275 deaths for the corresponding period in the entire State of Telangana.

After ten days of gathering inputs and deliberating on how to assign marks for Class XII students from the Central Board of Secondary Education, an expert panel is largely in favour of using a combination of final exam scores from Class X and XI, and internal marks from Class XII. Officials say the panel may take a few more days for a final decision, although it was scheduled to submit its recommendation on Monday.

A motley alliance of Israeli parties on Sunday ended Benjamin Netanyahu's 12 straight years as prime minister, as Parliament voted in a new government led by his former ally, right-wing Jewish nationalist Naftali Bennett.

Novak Djokovic came all the way back after dropping the first two sets to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 at the Roland-Garros final Sunday for his 19th Grand Slam title.

India is a “natural ally” to work with the world’s richest G7 countries to fight against threats of authoritarianism, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at a special outreach session for guest countries on “Open Societies and Open Economies” at the G7 summit that ended in Corbis Bay, U.K., on Sunday.

Priesthood will continue to remain an exclusive male bastion in Kerala for some more time as no woman has sought appointment as priests in the temples managed by the State Devaswom boards.

While India has made ‘solid progress’ towards the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets concerning industry, infrastructure and innovation, the country’s investment in research remains unsatisfactory, the UNESCO Science Report has observed.

A 15-meter-tall tree that belongs to the genus of the coffee family has recently been discovered from the Andaman Islands by a team of researchers from India and the Philippines. The new species, Pyrostria laljii, is also the first record of the genus Pyrostria in India, the researchers said. Plants belonging to genus Pyrostria are usually found in Madagascar but the recently discovered species is new to science.

The ICC on Sunday inducted 10 icons of the game, including India's Vinoo Mankad, into its illustrious Hall of Fame with two players each from five eras, dating back to cricket's early days, making it to the list.