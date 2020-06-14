Morning Digest: ICMR study indicates India may have undercounted cases; Kapil Sibal says govt. taxing people with fuel prices, and more

The findings of a serological survey by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) from 69 districts across 21 States indicate that an estimated 7,00,000 people could have been infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus in these districts even in early May.

The Congress on Saturday accused the Centre of profiteering at the cost of the common man and claimed that it earned ₹2 lakh crore since early March by imposing high taxes on petrol and diesel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic at a meeting with Ministers and officials where Vinod Paul, convenor of the Empowered Group of Medical Emergency Management Plan, said two-thirds of the cases are in five States with an overwhelming proportion in big cities.

Amid the political slugfest over the alleged attempts to poach legislators ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, the ruling Congress MLAs, holed up in a luxury hotel here, attended a workshop on the BJP’s policies on Saturday.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories on Saturday said it has signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences to register, manufacture and sell the U.S. biopharmaceutical firm’s antiviral drug remdesivir that has emerged as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

A semblance of normality returned to Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital, on Saturday as the administration allowed 50% opening of shops after 83 days of lockdown enforced to contain coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Indian man who was detained by Nepal Armed Police Force (APF) on June 12 from the India-Nepal border in Sitamarhi district of Bihar was released early on Saturday.

A three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court will assemble on Sunday to hear an urgent plea made by Padma Shri awardee and senior journalist Vinod Dua to quash a “bogus” FIR registered by the Himachal Pradesh police accusing him of sedition.

Will my parents die of COVID-19? Will I be left alone? The fear of losing loved ones to the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection is most apparent among children who dabble with immense anxiety and emotional stress brought by the ongoing pandemic and lockdown. Doctors say that the toll on the mental health of the young ones is way more than the physical symptoms of COVID-19.

The Assam government may reimposed lockdown depending on the outcome of 50,000 COVID-19 tests to be conducted in Guwahati, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

Thousands of protesters rallied for racial equality in cities across Australia on Saturday despite official warnings the demonstrations could undermine the country’s success in suppressing the coronavirus.

Sunil Gavaskar feels a realistic chance of conducting a shortened Indian Premier League (IPL) this year is in Sri Lanka from early September as Australia might end up hosting the World T20 in October after having successfully flattened the COVID-19 curve.