Morning Digest | Assam CM meets Kuki insurgent groups with peace plan; extensive damage predicted in Gujarat districts due to Cyclone Biparjoy, and more

June 13, 2023 09:20 am | Updated 09:20 am IST

Assam CM meets Kuki insurgent groups with peace plan in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Kuki militant groups offering them a peace plan on behalf of the Union government. On Monday, a 22-year-old tribal man identified as Muansang was killed after he was hit by a bullet at Loilaphai village on the boundary of Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts in Manipur.

Cyclone Biparjoy | IMD-INCOIS predicts extensive damage in Gujarat districts

Heavy rain, storm surges and high winds have been forecast across the west coast of the country due to the Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ and much damage is expected in districts of Gujarat. There is likely to be total destruction of thatched houses and extensive damage to other houses, bending/ uprooting of power and communication poles, damage to roads, disruption of railways, overhead power lines and signalling systems, widespread damage to standing crops, plantations and so on.

Fire breaks out at Bhopal’s Satpura Bhawan, IAF assistance sought; Congress questions timing of fire

A major fire broke out at Satpura Bhawan, a six-storey building that houses several departments of the Madhya Pradesh government, in Bhopal on Monday evening. While no casualties were reported, documents pertaining to departments such as tribal welfare and higher education are likely to have been destroyed.

Cyclone Biparjoy | Gujarat braces for severe storm; PM Modi assures of Centre’s support

Gujarat is bracing for the extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy, which is expected to make a landfall near the Jakhau fishing harbour in Kutch on Thursday, as the authorities have launched a massive effort to shift people to safer locations to mitigate the likely damages.

Poshan app allows migrant workers to access nurseries wherever they live

More than 57,000 migrant workers have registered for the special one nation one Anganwadi programme under which even if people relocate to another State, they can avail of the benefits given to children under six years and pregnant women and lactating mothers by the government.

Balasore train accident | 12 Opposition parties demand SC-monitored SIT

Twelve Opposition political parties on Monday demanded an independent inquiry into the Balasore train accident of June 2 that left 288 persons dead and 1,200 injured by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the direct supervision of the Supreme Court.

NIA seeks info on those involved in violent protest at Indian Mission in London

Broadening its probe into attempts to vandalise the Indian Mission premises in London, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday released five videos and sought the help of the general public in identifying individuals involved in the violent protests there in March.

Pakistan begins importing discounted Russian crude oil

The Pakistani government on June 12 welcomed the arrival of the first shipment of discounted crude from Russia under a key deal between Islamabad and Moscow.

Need to maintain utmost vigil along international borders: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday stressed upon the need to have utmost vigilance along the international borders to ensure zero infiltration and smuggling of drugs and arms.

58,000 projects shelved due to delays by State governments

As many as 58,465 infrastructure units/projects that were to be built between 2008 to 2019 have been shelved by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, sources say. States have failed to build any of these units for over a decade and failed to provide deadlines for when they intended to complete the work.

WTC 2023 | Honest self-assessment and tough calls the need of the hour for India

Yet another ICC trophy went abegging for Team India. In the post-match press conference, a disappointed Rohit Sharma admitted that “winning a championship is the most important thing, rather than winning any series”. A new WTC cycle offers renewed hope, but for this barren run to end, the honest self-assessment and tough calls must happen now.