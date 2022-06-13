A select list of stories to read before you start your day

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Prophet remarks | Protests on, more people arrested

The protests against the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammed by two now-sacked BJP spokespersons continued in several States on Sunday even as the authorities at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh razed the “illegal” house of arrested political activist Javed Mohammad. Over 400 people — 316 in Uttar Pradesh alone — have been arrested in various States since Friday.

2022 Presidential election | Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien speaks to Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Venugopal

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee invited Opposition leaders to attend a meeting in Delhi on June 15 for the upcoming Presidential election, Trinamool leader in the Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien on Sunday reached out to the Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal.

Congress plans march as Rahul Gandhi appears before ED on Monday

A day before former Congress president Rahul Gandhi appears before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, the Congress on Sunday held press conferences in multiple cities to allege political vendetta by the BJP. On Monday, senior leaders, including the Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled States, are expected to march to the ED office when Mr. Gandhi appears to record his statement in the National Herald case.

India in talks for more Apache, Chinook choppers: Boeing official

F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet fighter has distinct advantages over Rafale-M, says Boeing vice-president Torbjorn Sjogren.

Two arrested in connection with Jama Masjid protest in Delhi

Two days after a brief protest was held at Jama Masjid against the remarks made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Muhammad, two persons have been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the agitation, officers said on Sunday.

Yet another ‘custodial death’ in Chennai

A history-sheeter died in police custody in Chennai on Sunday, the second such incident in Tamil Nadu’s capital in less than two months. A senior police officer said the investigation in the case would be transferred to the Crime Branch-CID.

Women who protested against Urban Company denied jobs

Women working with Urban Company (UC), who led a weeks-long protest against the firm last year, now say they are facing ‘targeted’ action by either having their accounts ‘shadow-blocked’ or deactivated — both of which have led to work drying up for them over the last two-three months.

‘Abnormal’ dinosaur egg in India digs up new questions for evolution

A team of researchers from the University of Delhi has discovered a unique set of fossilised dinosaur eggs, with one egg nesting within the other at the Dinosaur Fossil National Park, in Dhar District of Madhya Pradesh. While eggs-within-eggs are rare phenomena, they are so far known to occur only in birds and have never known in reptiles. This discovery brings out newer connections between reptilian and avian evolution.

Unfortunately, WTO could not respond with alacrity to control COVID-19 pandemic, says Piyush Goyal

India ramped up its supplies of medical products to different countries to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, but the WTO could not react with alacrity and the members need to bow their heads in “shame” for their inability to respond in time, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday in Geneva.

Bipartisan U.S. Senate group announces tougher background checks as part of gun safety reforms

Republican lawmakers, who have repeatedly blocked tougher measures, are still resisting major changes to gun regulations, instead pointing to mental health issues as the root of the problem.

India’s $5 trillion economy goal achievable by 2026; Chidambaram’s view very wrong: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday termed “very wrong” senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram’s statement that the goal of a $5 trillion GDP appears to be a case of “shifting goalposts” as the original target year was 2023-24. Speaking to reporters in Pune, the MOS for Electronics and Information Technology and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said India has become a $3 trillion economy and will become a $5 trillion economy by 2026.

BSF jurisdiction: Final report on new 50-km limits, logistics prepared

The extension of territorial jurisdiction of BSF is expected to bring about more effective control on trans-border crimes in conjunction and cooperation with the States.

Gautam Gambhir targets 'secular liberals' for silence on threats to Nupur Sharma

BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Sunday extended support to suspended party leader Nupur Sharma against threats to her following her insulting remarks against Prophet Mohammad, and hit out at “secular liberals” for their “silence”. He tweeted, "Silence of so called 'secular liberals' on the sickening display of hatred & death threats throughout the country against a woman who has apologised is surely deafening."

Jan. 6 panel says evidence it gathered enough to indict Donald Trump

Additional evidence is set to be unveiled this week in hearings that will demonstrate how Mr. Trump and his advisers engaged in a “massive effort” to spread misinformation and pressured the Justice Department to embrace his false claims.

Ind vs SA, 2nd T20 | Skipper Pant not happy with spinners, feels game turned after 10th over

A distraught skipper Rishabh Pant made no bones about the uninspiring performance of the two leading spinners Axar patel and Yuzvendra Chahal, urging them to come good after another meek surrender at the hands of South Africa in the second T20 International here on Sunday.