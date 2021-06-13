Morning Digest: PM addresses G7 summit's outreach session, Bhawanipur bypoll exposes Congress-Left fault lines, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Addressing the First Outreach Session of the ongoing G7 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday conveyed India's commitment to “collective” solution to global health challenges. Prime Minister Modi called for “one earth, one health” approach which aims for unity and solidarity among the states of the world to deal with the pandemic.

The Congress party’s top leadership is working on a formula to bring the rival factions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot to a compromise, but differences over the number of Ministerial portfolios to be allotted to the Pilot camp is holding up the expansion of the State government in Rajasthan, a highly placed source said on Saturday.

Emails and passwords of hundreds of Union government officials have been exposed to hackers due to the recent data breaches of Air India, Domino’s and Big Basket, the government has warned officials.

Women, if trained, can be appointed in temples as priests, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) P.K. Sekar Babu said on Saturday.

The by-election to the Bhawanipur (Bhabanipur) Assembly segment in Kolkata, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is all set to contest, will test the strength of the five-year electoral Left-Congress alliance in West Bengal.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Saturday clarified that it has not given any responsibility to poll analyst Prashant Kishor within the party but the party was working on setting up a national front of anti-BJP parties.

Amid talk of expansion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet, the BJP’s ruling alliance partner in Bihar, the Janata Dal (United), said on Saturday that every constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) should be represented at the Centre.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Saturday decided to waive the tax levied on two critical drugs against COVID-19 and mucormycosis — tocilizumab and amphotericin B — and reset the tax rate to 5% for 14 major pandemic relief items, till September 30.

Megha Rajagopalan, an Indian-origin journalist, along with two contributors has won the Pulitzer Prize for innovative investigative reports that exposed a vast infrastructure of prisons and mass internment camps secretly built by China for detaining hundreds of thousands of Muslims in its restive Xinjiang region.

Finland beat Denmark 1-0 in their opening match of Euro 2020 which was overshadowed by Christian Eriksen collapsing and having to be revived on the field by medics.