Morning Digest | Kuki members to boycott peace committee over Manipur CM’s presence; Djokovic wins French Open to get record 23rd Grand Slam, and more

June 12, 2023 07:41 am | Updated 07:41 am IST

Kuki members to boycott Centre’s peace committee over Manipur CM Biren Singh’s presence

A day after the Centre constituted a peace committee in Manipur, most Kuki representatives said they will boycott the panel as it included Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and his supporters. Pointing out that their consent was not taken before including these members on the panel, they demanded that the Centre make the situation conducive for talks.

French Open final | Novak Djokovic wins his 23rd Grand Slam title by beating Casper Ruud

Novak Djokovic won his men’s-record 23rd Grand Slam title on Sunday (June 11) with a 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 victory over Casper Ruud in the French Open final. Djokovic broke a tie with rival Rafael Nadal for the most major singles trophies in the history of men’s tennis, which dates to the 1800s. Only Margaret Court holds more Grand Slams titles in singles tennis all-time (men’s and women’s), with 24.

Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti to attend Opposition meet on June 23 in Patna

Janata Dal (United) national president Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh on Sunday announced that former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti will also attend the scheduled Opposition meet on June 23 in Patna.

Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon released without charge after funding probe arrest

Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been released without charge pending further investigation after being arrested earlier on Sunday in connection with a police probe into the governing Scottish National Party’s finances.

IAF, Army carry out joint exercise in central sector

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has carried out a joint exercise with the Indian Army in the central sector with deployment of multiple combat assets to check the operational readiness of the two forces.

T.N. should elect over 25 NDA MPs as thanks for Sengol installation: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu to elect more than 25 MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, as an expression of gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for installing Sengol, a legacy of the Chola era, in the new Parliament.

Passage of Delhi Ordinance in mind, BJP treads carefully around YSRCP

Predictions of a stormy Monsoon Session of Parliament and the imperative for the Central government to clear the Government of National Capital of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, are being cited as reasons for the BJP underplaying the significance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s meeting with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader N. Chandrababu Naidu.

35 people missing after Ukraine flood: Minister

Thirty-five people, including seven children, were missing in southern Ukraine on Sunday following a devastating flood prosecutors called the “worst environmental catastrophe since Chernobyl.”

WTC Final | Will have to think and plan differently: Rohit after another ICC failure

After losing in the World Test Championship final — yet another failure in an ICC final — Rohit Sharma feels his team needs to think and plan differently for the ODI World Cup at home in October-November.

Cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ likely to hit Gujarat on June 15

With the ‘extremely severe cyclonic storm’ Biparjoy expected to make landfall on Gujarat’s Kutch coast on Thursday, the State government has started preparations by deploying teams from both national and State disaster response forces in coastal areas and will set up shelters in six coastal districts in the Saurashtra and Kutch regions.