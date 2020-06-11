News

Morning Digest: China reaches accord with India on LAC row; CAA, NRC, J&K status find mention in U.S. religious freedom report, and more

The Pangong Tso lake in Leh district of Ladakh, where large numbers of Chinese troops had moved in.

The Pangong Tso lake in Leh district of Ladakh, where large numbers of Chinese troops had moved in.  

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

LAC row | China reaches accord with India

China said on Wednesday it had “reached agreement” with India on the ongoing tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), a day after India announced troops from both sides had begun a “partial disengagement” from some of the stand-off points.

Coronavirus | COVID-19 turns India’s urban blight

Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Ahmedabad have accounted for nearly 1,25,000 cases and 4,193 deaths, close to 43% of the overall cases and more than half of the total number of fatalities in India, signifying how the novel coronavirus has affected urban metropolitan centres. These cities continue to register the bulk of new cases and deaths.

BJP is trying to topple Gehlot government, says Congress

The BJP is trying to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan, the Congress said on Wednesday evening, as it sought to shore up its defences. The party has 107 MLAs and the support of 12 Independents in the 200-seat Assembly.

U.S. religious freedom report takes note of CAA, NRC, J&K status

The country report for India, which looks back on the developments in 2019, takes note of the change in the status of Jammu and Kashmir, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). It discusses in detail mob lynchings and anti-conversion laws and related issues.

About three in ten believe coronavirus was made in a lab, says survey

About 54% said the lockdown “helped overcome” the pandemic and 30% said the lockdown “created problems” including — a fifth of them saying — that they’d lost jobs and earnings and 3% saying that they faced “hunger and starvation.”

Gujarat’s pride grows as it now hosts 674 Gir lions

Once seen as threatened by extinction, the lion population has grown by almost 29% from the last count in 2015. Today, Asiatic lions are present in Protected Areas and agro-pastoral landscapes of Saurashtra covering nine districts, over an expanse of about 30,000 sq. km.

U.S. Black Lives Matter protests spur calls for India to wake up to Dalit discrimination

Dalit campaigners said they supported the Black Lives Matter protests in response to the death of African-American George Floyd after he was knelt on by a white police officer, and hoped it would ignite a similar conversation in India.

Sri Lanka to hold general elections on August 5

Sri Lanka’s parliamentary elections, which was postponed twice in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, will be held on August 5, Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya said on Wednesday.

Merkel, Macron urge EU to prepare for next pandemic

France, Germany and four other EU countries on Tuesday urged the European Union to take a greater role in preparing for any future pandemic, conceding that coronavirus responses had fallen short.

ICC postpones decision on 2020 T20 World Cup by at least a month

“We will only get one chance to make this decision and it needs to be the right one, and as such we will continue to consult with our Members, broadcasters, partners, governments and players and to ensure that we make a well informed decision,” stated ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney in a statement.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 7:33:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/morning-digest-june-11-2020/article31800573.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY