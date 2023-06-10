June 10, 2023 08:27 am | Updated 08:28 am IST

U.S. court unseals Trump indictment in documents probe

A U.S. federal court unsealed an indictment against Donald Trump on June 9 detailing 37 charges against the former president for retaining classified government documents after he left office in 2021. U.S. President Joe Biden said he had not spoken to Attorney General Merrick Garland and didn’t intend to, as the Justice Department unsealed charges against his predecessor.

International referee Jagbir says he has witnessed Brij Bhushan’s inappropriate behaviour towards female wrestlers

International referee Jagbir Singh on Thursday claimed that he has been a witness to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh‘s inappropriate behaviour towards female grapplers on several occasions since 2013. Mr. Brij Bhushan is currently under scrutiny after top Indian wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, demanded his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of women grapplers.

Economy will grow in the range of 6.5%-7% till 2030: Chief Economic Adviser

The Indian economy is now on “auto-pilot” mode and will grow steadily in the range of 6.5% to 7% from this year till 2030, even without further reforms, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V. Anantha Nageswaran asserted on Friday, adding that the 7.2% GDP initial growth assessment for 2022-23 could be an underestimate.

Former British PM Boris Johnson quits as U.K. lawmaker

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is stepping down as a member of parliament with immediate effect, triggering a by election in his marginal seat. Mr. Johnson had been fighting for his political future with a parliamentary inquiry investigating whether he misled the House of Commons when he said all COVID-19 rules were followed.

Amit Shah reviews Amarnath Yatra security arrangements

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed the security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra held every year in Jammu and Kashmir. The Yatra will commence on July 1 and conclude on August 31. At the meeting attended by J&K Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha, the Minister said that it is the priority of the government that Amarnath pilgrims should have comfortable darshan and not face any difficulty.

In Haryana, BJP-JJP alliance treading on a tight rope

As the uncertainty over the continuance of the ruling alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) continues, Haryana’s Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday said their opponents had been talking about the alliance’s disintegration since the beginning, but the coalition government was strongly marching forward together.

Godse is India’s good son, says Giriraj Singh, triggering another row

“If he is Gandhi’s killer, he is also India’s sapoot [good son]. He was born in India, and he was not an invader like Aurangzeb and Babar. And, whosoever feels happy to be called the son of Babar, that person can’t be the son of Bharat Mata.” The above comment on Nathuram Godse — who killed Mahatma Gandhi in 1948 — by Union Minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh has kicked up a controversy in Chhattisgarh with the Congress calling it an insult to the Father of the Nation.

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to organise rally at Gonda on June 11

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment by women wrestlers, on Friday said he would organise a rally at Gonda in Uttar Pradesh on June 11 to mark nine years of the Narendra Modi government.

Elderly woman among three killed in attack on Kuki village; locals blame it on Meiteis

A 67-year-old woman was among three people killed by “unidentified miscreants” in an attack on a Kuki village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district early on Friday. Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe six cases of ethnic violence notified by the Manipur Government. The SIT led by a Deputy Inspector General will comprise ten officials. The CBI took over the investigation on Friday.

Centre will regulate artificial intelligence on basis of harm it can cause to users

Any regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) in India would be done through the “prism of user harm”, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday. He expressed scepticism about AI applications in their current form replacing jobs at a significant level.

Three killed as illegal mine collapses in Dhanbad

Three people, including a ten-year-old child, were reportedly killed after an illegal mine collapsed in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand on Friday. The incident took place at Bharat Coking Coal Limited’s (BCCL) Bhowra Colliery Area, which is an open mine that had been declared closed. However, the police have confirmed only one death.

WTC Final | Australia ends Day 3 at 123/4, extends lead to 296 runs against India

Australia reached 123 for four at stumps in their second innings to extend the overall lead to 296 runs against India on the third day of the World Test Championship final on Friday. At stumps, Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green were batting on 41 and 7 respectively.