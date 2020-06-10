Morning Digest: India, China agree to ease standoff; Health Minister says India better placed than rest of the world in COVID-19 fight, and more

Indian and Chinese troops began partial “disengagement” from the some of the standoff points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, defence sources said on June 9, in a first sign of moving towards resolution of the month long standoff between the Indian Army and the People’s Liberation Army there.

After a 42-year old, showing COVID-19-like symptoms, was turned away by two government dispensaries, one hospital and three private doctors in New Delhi in five days, his son pinned his hopes on Bhopal, their hometown, and booked his father’s train ticket online. But the man’s illness went undetected at the railway stations in both the cities despite claims of a robust screening mechanism in place. And within a day of making the 700-km journey, he died at the ICU ward of Hamidia hospital here of COVID-19 on June 7.

The court ordered the Railways to provide States with 171 more Shramik Special trains to transport migrant workers. It ordered the States and the Union Territories to complete their transportation within the next 15 days.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said India is in a much better place than the rest of the world in the fight against COVID-19, but there is “no time for complacency”. He added that “social vaccine”— strict adherence to norms of physical distancing, hand hygiene and using mask/face covers — is the need of the hour.

India ought to be focussing on symptomatic patients, epidemiologists and public health experts told The Hindu a day after an official at the World Health Organisation (WHO) said asymptomatic patients are responsible for only a small percentage of the infections spread.

The Lower House of Nepal’s Parliament on Tuesday expressed cross-party support for the new map which shows the disputed Kalapani region as part of Nepalese sovereign territory.

Social media giant Twitter on Tuesday said it will start testing its new feature ‘Fleets’ in India, allowing users to post “fleeting thoughts” that will disappear after 24 hours and cannot be retweeted or liked.

The death toll in the multi-storey building collapse in Karachi rose to at least 13 after four more bodies were recovered from the debris, according to a media report on Tuesday.

Moscow emerged from a strict coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday despite Russia seeing thousands of new cases every day, as the World Health Organization warned the pandemic was “worsening” worldwide.

While Australia is scheduled to host the T20 World Cup in October-November this year, India has been awarded next year’s event. However, the COVID-19 outbreak has forced the ICC to consider alternate arrangements, such as deferring the two editions to 2021 and 2022.