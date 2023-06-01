Morning Digest | 16 parties confirm participation for the June 12 Opposition meet; Centre to provide air connectivity for Manipur’s hill areas; and more 

June 01, 2023 08:04 am | Updated 08:04 am IST

16 parties confirm participation for the June 12 Opposition meet

In the very first Opposition meeting, to discuss electoral strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha election against the BJP, 16 parties have confirmed their presence. Though according to sources, both Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi might skip the meeting hosted by Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on June 12, citing “scheduling” problems.

Wrestlers’ protest | Naresh Tikait to hold mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar today

BKU leader Naresh Tikait said a ‘mahapanchayat’ will be held in Muzaffarnagar’s Soram village today, June 1, to discuss the ongoing protest by wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment charges. On a drama-filled Tuesday (May 30), some of India’s best wrestlers accompanied by hundreds of supporters gathered on the banks of the Ganga in Haridwar, threatening to immerse their World and Olympic medals in the holy river, but refrained after being convinced by Khap and farmer leaders who sought five days to address their grievances.

Centre to provide air connectivity for Manipur’s hill areas

The Centre has promised to operationalise air services from the hill districts of Manipur to allow connectivity with the rest of the country, as tribal groups refuse to travel to Imphal airport fearing for their safety. Home Minister Amit Shah assured that supply of essential items in hill areas and helicopter services for emergency needs in Churachandpur, Moreh and Kangpokpi will be ensured.

Case against WFI chief is under consideration, status report will be submitted in court: Delhi police

The Delhi Police on May 31 said the case against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and Lok Sabha MP, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, is under consideration and a status report will be submitted in court. Denying media reports claiming that Delhi Police did not have sufficient evidence to back up allegations levelled by the female wrestlers against Mr. Singh, the DCP (PRO) Suman Nalwa said a report will be filed in 15 days.

BJP has started to use IT, CBI, ED in T.N. like in other States, charges Stalin

The BJP government at the Centre, which has been using the Income Tax Department, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate to muzzle the Opposition by “taking revenge and intimidation in other States, has started doing it in Tamil Nadu, too”, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has alleged.

Eastern Ladakh row | India, China agree to hold next round of military talks soon

India and China on May 31 held in-person diplomatic talks here and discussed proposals for disengagement in the remaining friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh in a “frank and open manner”. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said restoration of peace and tranquillity will create conditions for normalising bilateral relations and to this objective both sides agreed to hold the next round of military talks at an early date.

PM Modi among those who think they know more than God, Rahul Gandhi says at event in the U.S.

Targeting PM Modi and the BJP at a diaspora event in the United States, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Mr. Modi is a “specimen” of a group of people who think they know more than God. The Congress leader is on a six-day tour of the U.S. where he is scheduled to participate in different events including speaking at Stanford University, addressing the National Press Club at Washington, a closed-door session at a think-tank and interact with intellectuals, academics and lawmakers among others.

OTT platforms mandated to show anti-tobacco warnings

It’s now mandatory for over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms to display anti-tobacco warnings as seen in movies screened in theatres and TV, as per a Union Health Ministry notification on May 31 amending the rules under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2004.

World’s largest grain storage plan: Centre to implement pilot project in 10 districts

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the constitution and empowerment of an Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) for the facilitation of the “world’s largest grain storage plan in cooperative sector” by convergence of various schemes of the Ministries of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Food Processing Industries. A government statement said that to ensure timely and uniform implementation of the plan in a professional manner, the Ministry of Cooperation would implement a pilot project in at least 10 selected districts of different States.

India’s GDP expanded 6.1% in 2022-23’s last quarter

India’s GDP growth accelerated to 6.1% in the January to March 2023 quarter, lifting the economy’s uptick in 2022-23 to 7.2% from the 7% estimated earlier, according to the provisional national income data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Wednesday.

UAE withdraws from U.S.-led maritime coalition

The United Arab Emirates has withdrawn from a U.S.-led maritime coalition tasked with securing tense Gulf waterways that are vital to the global oil trade, it said on Wednesday. “As a result of our ongoing evaluation of effective security cooperation with all partners, two months ago, the UAE withdrew its participation in the Combined Maritime Forces,” said the statement carried by the official WAM news agency.

Mike Pence to launch campaign for President in Iowa June 7

Former Vice President Mike Pence will officially launch his widely expected campaign for the Republican nomination for President in Iowa next week, adding another candidate to the growing GOP field and putting him in direct competition with his former boss. Mr. Pence will hold a kickoff event in Des Moines on June 7, the date of his 64th birthday, according to two people familiar with his plans who spoke on condition of anonymity to share details ahead of the official announcement.

North Korea’s launch of 1st spy satellite fails; sirens cause panic in Seoul

North Korea said its attempt to put the country’s first spy satellite into orbit failed Wednesday, an apparent embarrassment to leader Kim Jong Un over his push to boost his military capability in the protracted security tensions with the United States and South Korea. The statement published in state media said the rocket carrying the satellite crashed into waters off the Korean Peninsula’s western coast after it lost thrust following the separation of its first and second stages. Cause of failure to be determined.

French Open 2023 | Sabalenka powers into French Open third round

World number two Aryna Sabalenka cruised into the French Open third round on Wednesday with a straight-sets win over fellow Belarusian Iryna Shymanovich. The Australian Open champion took some time to get the measure of her opponent, who had never won a main-draw WTA match before this tournament, before wrapping up a 7-5, 6-2 victory.

