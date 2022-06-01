Morning Digest | Fresh wave of fear hits Kashmir; Fewest Civil Service recruits this year since 2012, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Kashmiri Pandits shout slogans as they block the Srinagar- Jammu road during a protest against the killing of a school teacher who was shot dead by militants, on May 31, 2022. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Fresh wave of fear hits Kashmir

A woman teacher’s killing has sparked a fresh wave of fears among the migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees, recruited under the Prime Minister’s special rehabilitation package, and the Hindu employees from Jammu recruited under the SC quota and posted in the Valley.

Singer KK dies in Kolkata

Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night, officials said. The 53-year-old artist was in the city for a performance at Nazrul Mancha. Soon after the programme, the singer complained of feeling unwell when he was returning to his hotel around 10.30 p.m. He was declared dead on arrival at a city hospital.

Gyanvapi dispute | Both sides move court over video leak

In the ongoing Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Vishwanath Temple dispute, both the Hindu and Muslim parties on Tuesday approached the District Court in Varanasi seeking a probe into how the contents of the video survey of the mosque premises were leaked to the media and in the public domain.

India, China agree to hold next round of military talks soon

India and China on Tuesday agreed to hold the next round of talks between senior military commanders to continue the slow-moving disengagement process along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Officials from the two sides, during the 24th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border affairs held virtually, reviewed the LAC situation and agreed to “continue the discussions through diplomatic and military channels”.

Fewest Civil Service recruits since 2012

The number of candidates shortlisted for the coveted civil services this year is the lowest since 2012. The lowest intake comes at a time when the Union government is faced with an acute shortage of All India Services (AIS) officers who are willing or available to serve at the Centre.

National flag can now be machine-made, in polyester

The Union government amended the Flag Code of India last year allowing production of polyester and machine-made national flags so that enough flags are available for its Har Ghar Tiranga (tricolour at every door) programme that proposes to cover government buildings, private offices and residences. Earlier only hand-woven and hand-spun flags made of cotton, silk, wool or Khadi were allowed.

Defence Ministry signs ₹2,971-crore deal for indigenous Astra Beyond Visual Range missiles

The Defence Ministry on Tuesday signed a contract with defence public sector undertaking Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for the supply of the indigenously developed Astra Mk-I Beyond Visual Range (BVR) air to air missiles and associated equipment for the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Navy at a cost of ₹2,971 crore.

Sievierodonetsk mayor says Russian forces seize half of city

Russian forces in a “frenzied push” have seized half of the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk that is key to Moscow’s efforts to quickly complete the capture of the industrial Donbas region, the mayor told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Biden talks gun control, extremism with New Zealand’s PM

President Joe Biden praised New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday for her success in curbing domestic extremism and guns as he tries to persuade a reluctant Congress to tighten gun laws in the aftermath of horrific mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York.

Canada to temporarily decriminalize certain drugs in British Columbia

Canada’s government announced Tuesday it will allow the province of British Columbia to try a three-year experiment in decriminalizing possession of small amounts of drugs, hoping it will help stem a record number of overdose deaths by easing a fear of arrest by those who need help.

Fiscal deficit improves to 6.7% in FY22 on higher tax mop up

Fiscal deficit improved to 6.71% of the FY22 GDP over the revised budget estimate of 6.9% per cent mainly on account of higher tax realisation. Unveiling the revenue-expenditure data of the Union government, the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) said that the fiscal deficit in absolute terms was ₹15,86,537 crore (provisional). The Finance Ministry in February had estimated the deficit at ₹15,91,089 crore or 6.9% of GDP.

French Open | Nadal defeats Djokovic in 4-set thriller in quarterfinal

Rafael Nadal got past rival Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4) in a monumental match in the French Open quarterfinals to move a step closer to his 14th championship at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament and 22nd major trophy overall.