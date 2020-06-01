Morning digest: Union Home Ministry gave 94 orders in 68 days since lockdown began; Pakistan High Commission staffers held for spying, and more

In the 68 days since the nationwide lockdown was imposed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Home Ministry on an average issued 1.3 orders per day. As on Sunday, as many as 94 orders, guidelines, addenda and letters have been issued by the MHA to the States pertaining to the lockdown.

Two visa assistants of the High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi have been apprehended by the Delhi Police Special Cell for allegedly indulging in espionage activities. The government has declared both officials persona non grata for indulging in activities incompatible with their status as members of a diplomatic mission and asked them to leave the country within 24 hours, said the Ministry of External Affairs.

Singer-composer Wajid Khan of music director duo Sajid-Wajid, popular for their work on superstar Salman Khan’s films such as Wanted, Dabangg and Ek Tha Tiger, died in the wee hours of Monday in a city hospital due to complications arising from a kidney infection. He was 42.

NASA astronauts entered the International Space Station on Sunday after a landmark 19-hour journey on the first crewed US spacecraft in nearly a decade, a triumph for SpaceX and private enterprise.

Political scientist Ashwani Kumar, whose forthcoming co-edited book titled Migration and Mobility is to be out soon, speaks on migration, inter-State workers and amendment to the Inter-State Migrant Workers Act, 1979.

Another night of outrage left stores looted and cars smoldering in many U.S. cities on Sunday as curfews failed to quell violence that replaced peaceful daytime demonstrations over the death of a black man seen on video gasping for breath as a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.

Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said there was a growing intolerance against the judiciary fuelled by the social media. He said imputations were being made against judges for their decisions. Damage was done to the judicial institution if the tendency to criticise crossed certain lines.

Air India has made it mandatory for its pilots and cabin crew members to check and confirm that their pre-flight COVID-19 test results are negative before they operate an aircraft, according to an official communication issued hours after the Delhi-Moscow flight incident involving a pilot on May 30.

Among countries with the highest case load, India's tests per case has reduced slightly, which means it conducts fewer tests to detect a case as infections have increased.

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to take a toll on Maharashtra on Sunday with 89 more deaths and 2,487 new cases, taking total fatalities to 2,286 and cases to 67,655, so far. The number of active patients was, however, 36,031 with as many as 1,248 patients being discharged on Sunday to take total recoveries in the State to 29,329, Health Department officials said.