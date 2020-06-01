Morning digest: Union Home Ministry gave 94 orders in 68 days since lockdown began; Pakistan High Commission staffers held for spying, and more

Union Home Ministry gave 94 orders in 68 days
In the 68 days since the nationwide lockdown was imposed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Home Ministry on an average issued 1.3 orders per day. As on Sunday, as many as 94 orders, guidelines, addenda and letters have been issued by the MHA to the States pertaining to the lockdown.
Pakistan High Commission staffers held for spying
Two visa assistants of the High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi have been apprehended by the Delhi Police Special Cell for allegedly indulging in espionage activities. The government has declared both officials persona non grata for indulging in activities incompatible with their status as members of a diplomatic mission and asked them to leave the country within 24 hours, said the Ministry of External Affairs.
Wajid Khan of music composer duo Sajid-Wajid dies aged 42
Singer-composer Wajid Khan of music director duo Sajid-Wajid, popular for their work on superstar Salman Khan’s films such as Wanted, Dabangg and Ek Tha Tiger, died in the wee hours of Monday in a city hospital due to complications arising from a kidney infection. He was 42.
SpaceX Crew Dragon docks with International Space Station
NASA astronauts entered the International Space Station on Sunday after a landmark 19-hour journey on the first crewed US spacecraft in nearly a decade, a triumph for SpaceX and private enterprise.
Migrant labourers are the most disenfranchised invisible citizens: political scientist Ashwani Kumar
Political scientist Ashwani Kumar, whose forthcoming co-edited book titled Migration and Mobility is to be out soon, speaks on migration, inter-State workers and amendment to the Inter-State Migrant Workers Act, 1979.
Night of violence across America leaves streets scarred, outrage simmering
Another night of outrage left stores looted and cars smoldering in many U.S. cities on Sunday as curfews failed to quell violence that replaced peaceful daytime demonstrations over the death of a black man seen on video gasping for breath as a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.
Intolerance against judiciary growing, says Supreme Court judge
Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said there was a growing intolerance against the judiciary fuelled by the social media. He said imputations were being made against judges for their decisions. Damage was done to the judicial institution if the tendency to criticise crossed certain lines.
Air India makes it mandatory for crew to check pre-flight COVID-19 test results are negative
Air India has made it mandatory for its pilots and cabin crew members to check and confirm that their pre-flight COVID-19 test results are negative before they operate an aircraft, according to an official communication issued hours after the Delhi-Moscow flight incident involving a pilot on May 30.
Data | Why is it necessary to test more to reduce the impact of COVID-19?
Among countries with the highest case load, India's tests per case has reduced slightly, which means it conducts fewer tests to detect a case as infections have increased.
With nearly 2,500 more cases, Maharashtra tally nears 68,000
The COVID-19 pandemic continued to take a toll on Maharashtra on Sunday with 89 more deaths and 2,487 new cases, taking total fatalities to 2,286 and cases to 67,655, so far. The number of active patients was, however, 36,031 with as many as 1,248 patients being discharged on Sunday to take total recoveries in the State to 29,329, Health Department officials said.