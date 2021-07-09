Morning Digest | U.S. military mission in Afghanistan to end on August 31, says Joe Biden; Supreme Court backs summons to Facebook from Delhi govt. riots panel, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

With U.S. troops almost completely out of Afghanistan and the Taliban making rapid territorial gains in the country, U.S. President Joe Biden said that the U.S. was not in Afghanistan for nation-building and that it was for the Afghans to decide their future.

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the authority of Delhi Assembly’s Peace and Harmony Committee to summon Facebook India’s senior official Ajit Mohan in connection with the February 2020 communal violence, saying the Capital can ill-afford another riot, and the role of Facebook “must be looked into” in this context.

Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying Thursday that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged his Council of Ministers, both newly sworn in and those part of his government, that there was no place for complacency in the fight against COVID-19 with a single mistake having far reaching consequences for the country. He was addressing the Ministers via video conferencing in their first such meeting after taking oath of office on Wednesday.

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved a ₹23,123 crore package to boost emergency response and healthcare systems, including funding for 20,000 additional ICU (intensive care unit) beds and the setting up of paediatric units in all districts, ahead of a potential third wave of COVID-19 in the country.

Naomi Osaka says former first lady Michelle Obama and sports stars Novak Djokovic, Michael Phelps and Stephen Curry were among those who reached out to offer support after she withdrew from the French Open to take a mental health break.

The day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi rejigged the Union Ministerial Council, there was another major reshuffle under the administrative watch of an outgoing minister — in a statutory body tasked with managing lakhs of crores of rupees.

A lack of maturity by both the Centre and the Delhi government has led to governance tussles on a daily basis between the two on every aspect, the Supreme Court said in a judgment on Thursday.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Thursday that there has been a lot of concern about the India-China relationship since one year because Beijing has not observed agreements on the border issue which has “disturbed” the foundation of the bilateral relationship.

As the countdown to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has begun, Bhartiya Kisan Union has decided to broaden the base of its ongoing stir against the Central farm laws at the Ghazipur border to raise farmers’ issues with the State government.