A select list of stories to read before you start your day

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns

“The process of choosing that new leader should begin now,” U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said after stepping down. “And today I have appointed a cabinet to serve, as I will, until a new leader is in place,” he added. Critics, however, say he should not be allowed to remain as caretaker PM and should be removed from office as soon as possible.

Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Bali, discusses boundary resolution, student visas and G-20

“EAM (External Affairs Minister) called for an early resolution of all the outstanding issues along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. Recalling the disengagement achieved in some friction areas, EAM reiterated the need to sustain the momentum to complete disengagement from all the remaining areas to restore peace and tranquillity in the border areas,“ a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, adding that the two Ministers agreed that they should continue regular contact at military and diplomatic meetings, and looked ahead to the next 16th round of Senior Commanders meeting at the Chushul-Moldo border point “at an early date”.

Zubair denied bail in U.P. case, sent to six days in police custody

A Sitapur court on Thursday denied bail to AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair in a case related to a May 2022 tweet of his, where he referred to hate speech accused Hindu seers as “hatemongers”, noting that the offences he was accused of were grave, cognizable and non-bailable in nature.

Eknath Shinde takes charge as Maharashtra CM at Mantralaya

A puja was held at the tastefully decorated office of the Chief Minister before Mr. Shinde took charge. His chamber had a large photograph of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and a picture of Mr. Shinde’s mentor Anand Dighe next to it.

Kerala gold smuggling case | Swapna Suresh accuses Crime Branch of harassment

The suspect in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh alleged that the Crime Branch had threatened to implicate her in riot cases unless she kept away from HRDS India, which had already terminated her service, and her lawyer R. Krishna Raj. The CB had filed the conspiracy case against her on a petition by former Kerala minister K.T. Jaleel.

Police official removed from post for objectionable comments against U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath

Station House Officer of Asandra police station Dhyanendra Pratap Singh allegedly made the comments against the U.P. Chief Minister while talking to someone in his office room. A journalist forwarded a video of this conversation to BJP district president Shashank Kushumesh, who in turn, lodged a complaint against the official with the Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats a couple of days ago.

Too early to fully understand the nature and severity of BA.2.75: experts

Top scientists and doctors in India said on Thursday that it’s too early to understand the nature and severity of the new sub-variant of Omicron — BA.2.75 — reported in the country. The highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been driving a surge of infections globally. The World Health Organization said it is monitoring the BA.2.75 variant, which has been reported from over 10 countries.

Monsoon temperatures now higher than in summer, says CSE report

Monsoons have usually meant respite from the heat of summer months but increasingly temperatures during the monsoon months — June to September — are seeing a rise, says an analysis by environment group Centre for Science and Environment going by the weather data they made public on Thursday.

Eng vs Ind first T20 | India beats England by 50 runs in first T20 International, take lead in three-match series.

India beat England by 50 runs in the first T20I of the three-match series here. Opting to bat, India posted 198 for 8 riding on Hardik Pandya's 33-ball 51. Suryakumar Yadav (39), Deepak Hooda (33) and Rohit Sharma (24) were the other contributors.

Nadal out of Wimbledon with abdominal injury, Kyrgios into final

Rafael Nadal announced Thursday that he was withdrawing from Wimbledon after failing to recover from an abdominal injury, ending his hopes of a calendar Grand Slam.

Sania Mirza bids adieu to Wimbledon with semifinal loss in mixed doubles

Trailblazing Indian tennis star Sania Mirza's swansong appearance at Wimbledon ended in a semi-final defeat to defending champions Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk in the mixed doubles event at Wimbledon. Mirza and her Croatian partner Mate Pavic, seeded sixth, went down 6-4 5-7 4-6 to Skupski of Great Britain and American Krawczyk in two hours 16 minutes on Wednesday night.