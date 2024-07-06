Hathras stampede: Main accused Devprakash Madhukar arrested from Delhi

In the latest development in the shocking stampede on July 2 in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras , where at least 121 people lost their lives, the main accused, identified as Devprakash Madhukar was arrested from Delhi. While speaking to The Hindu, Hathras Superintendent of Police Nipun Agarwal stated that the accused was held late on July 5 and will be produced in the court on July 6 (Saturday).

Andhra Pradesh is in crisis, needs more than special category status: Chandrababu Naidu

In the national capital for the first time since becoming Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader N. Chandrababu Naidu said the State’s economy has gone beyond the stage of even a special category status. “We need to rebuild and reconstruct almost every institution in the State. It is far beyond just demanding a special category status,” he told The Hindu. His remarks assume significance since the Narendra Modi government has already ruled out according special category status to any State. Mr. Naidu’s stance rules out any immediate possibility of a conflict between the two allies, the BJP and the TDP. Recently, the Janata Dal (United), another key BJP ally had also scaled down its demand for special category status for Bihar. The party’s national executive, at a recent meeting, passed a resolution demanding either “special status or special package” for Bihar.

Rahul Gandhi to visit Ahmedabad on Saturday

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Saturday to meet the Congress workers who were arrested by the police after clashes with the BJP workers earlier this week. Mr. Gandhi will also meet the family members of those who lost their lives in the recent tragedies in the State, including the Rajkot game zone fire, the Vadodara boat capsize and the Morbi bridge collapse. This is Mr. Gandhi’s first visit to the State after the Lok Sabha election.

Irrational to scrap NEET-UG 2024 in its entirety, Centre tells Supreme Court

The Centre in the Supreme Court on Friday said it is irrational to scrap the undergraduate National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024 in its entirety .The government further indicated that cancelling a pan-India exam would not be advisable in the “absence of any proof of any large scale breach of confidentiality”. The government said a drastic move like a re-examination would jeopardise the future of lakhs of honest students who attended the NEET-UG 2024, which is under a cloud of controversy following allegations of widespread question paper leaks, impersonation, cheating and other irregularities.

Kashmir reels under rare heatwave; rain likely soon

Kashmir is grappling with a rare heatwave triggered by day temperature that runs six degrees Celsius above the normal temperature. However, the meteorological (MeT) department has predicted showers in parts of J&K, which is likely to bring some relief in the next 24 hours. According to the figures of the meteorological department, the maximum temperature on July 4 was recorded at 35.7 degree Celsius in Srinagar, much higher than the past records of 35.5 degree Celsius in 2006. According to the MeT, Srinagar recorded the highest maximum temperature of 38.3 degree Celsius in 1946.

Modi’s visit to Russia purely bilateral: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra

The timing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia is “purely bilateral”, said Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, dismissing suggestions that his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 9 would appear in contrast to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit that will begin in the U.S. on the same day. The summit is expected to focus on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.Briefing the media about the upcoming visit on July 8 and 9, he said that when the two meet for the 22nd annual summit they will discuss the conflict in Ukraine, particularly the issue of Indians recruited by the Russian military, along with other global and regional issues.

President awards 6 CRPF personnel, including 4 posthumously, for gallantry

Six Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, including four posthumously, were decorated with military gallantry medals by President Droupadi Murmu during a defence investiture ceremony held here on Friday. The family members of Inspector Dilip Kumar Das, Head Constable Raj Kumar Yadav and Constables Bablu Rabha and Shambhu Roy received Kirti Chakras (posthumous) from Ms. Murmu. They were recognised for displaying gallant action during an anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on April 3, 2021. Twenty-two security personnel, including eight from the CRPF, were killed in action during this gun battle, followed by a Naxal ambush that went on for six hours.

Delhi govt. sets up 24x7 flood control room to avoid ‘any possibility of flood’

A round-the-clock flood control room that will monitor real-time data from the Hathnikund barrage has been set up by the Delhi government, said Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday. The flood control room will be monitored by various civic agencies, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Delhi Development Authority, and the New Delhi Municipal Council, said the Aam Aadmi Party leaders. The Delhi government is taking active measures to avoid an emergency like the one the Capital faced last year, when the Yamuna breached its flood plains and rose to its highest level in 70 years, said Atishi.

Bengal to observe rath yatra festival at Digha from next year: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the coastal town of Digha would have rath yatra of Lord Jagannath from next year. “Some works and processes are incomplete as of now, and they need to be concluded before the Lord’s wheels start moving next year onwards. The rath yatra of Digha will be observed with fullest respect and solemnity,” Ms. Banerjee posted on ‘X’. The Chief Minister added, “We in West Bengal are erecting a pride-inspiring temple complex for Lord Jagannath at Digha. The Lord, Balabhadra and Subhadra will be worshipped here too”.

Delhi HC orders woman to remove post about dead insect in Amul Ice Cream tub

The Delhi High Court has instructed a Noida resident, Deepa Devi, to delete her June 15 post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) where she claimed to have found a dead centipede in a tub of Amul ice cream she bought. The court’s order came after the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF), which owns Amul, reported that their representative met Ms. Devi and her husband. However, she refused to hand over the ice cream tub for verification. Amul expressed its willingness to investigate the matter to verify the claim. The company stated that the accusations made by Ms. Devi are false and incorrect.

With four out of five NEET ‘solver gang’ arrests from the district, no easy answers in Nalanda

Until recently, every time Baldev Kumar drove his SUV into the dusty lanes of Gulariya Bigha, everyone in the nondescript village in Bihar’s Nalanda district would watch him in awe. While the youngsters looked up to him as their role model, the village elders saw in him an obedient son who built a new house for his parents .But things took a quick turn for Baldev when his name appeared in newspapers and on television channels — Baldev alias Chintu was among five members of a ‘solver gang’ arrested in connection with the alleged paper leak of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2024. Baldev, the police said, is a close aide of Sanjeev Mukhiya, who is believed to be the kingpin of an inter-State gang.

There’s a difference between compensation and insurance, says Rahul Gandhi on Agniveer row

Continuing his attack on the government over the compensation for Agniveers, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday said that “there is a difference between compensation and insurance”. In a new video posted on his X handle, Mr. Gandhi shared a clip of the father of Ajay Kumar, an Agniveer who was killed in the line of the duty, reiterating his claim that he did not get any money from the Centre apart from ₹48 lakh from Army group insurance and ₹50 lakh insurance from ICICI Lombard.

Trump congratulates U.K.’s Nigel Farage, ignores PM Keir Starmer

Former U.S. President Donald Trump celebrated the election of fellow populist Nigel Farage to Britain’s parliament on Friday, neglecting to mention the new Prime Minister, Keir Starmer. Mr. Farage’s anti-immigration Reform UK party won the third largest vote haul, but under Britain’s electoral system it took just five seats while Mr. Starmer’s Labour party swept into office with a landslide. “Congratulations to Nigel Farage on his big WIN of a Parliament Seat Amid Reform UK Election Success. Nigel is a man who truly loves his Country!” Mr. Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

About ₹99 lakh paid to Agniveer Kumar’s family in three tranches: Army sources

About ₹99 lakh has been credited to the family of Agniveer Ajay Kumar in three tranches beginning February 13, Army sources in the know said. The remaining amount of about ₹67 lakh will be paid soon, they said. The 23-year-old Agniveer was killed in a landmine blast in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir near the Line of Control on January 18. On Wednesday, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi put out a video clip of the Agniveer’s father, in which the latter claimed that the family didn’t receive any compensation after his son’s death.

World leaders congratulate U.K.’s new Prime Minister Starmer on resounding victory

Several world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday congratulated Britain’s new Prime Minister Keir Starmer after his Labour Party stormed to power after 14 years. The Labour Party led by Mr. Starmer won the U.K. general election in a landslide. He became the new Prime Minister after meeting King Charles III who asked him to form the next government. The Conservative Party led by Rishi Sunak lost 250 seats, its worst-ever defeat. Mr. Modi offered “heartiest congratulations and best wishes” to Mr. Starmer on his remarkable victory.

Over a dozen engineers suspended over multiple bridge collapse incidents in Bihar

The Bihar government on July 5 suspended over a dozen engineers of Water Resources Department and Rural Works Department after as many as ten bridges collapsed in last fortnight across the State. Bihar has, in recent past, witnessed several bridges falling down in different parts prompting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to ask officials for “spot verification of old bridges and to initiate steps for proper upkeep of bridges” .The State government had also formed a high-level committee to probe the collapse of bridges in the past 15 days.

