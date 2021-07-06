Morning Digest | CBSE divides 2021-22 academic year into two terms, Union Cabinet reshuffle likely this week, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

With continuing school closures and examination disruptions due to COVID-19, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a new assessment scheme for Class 10 and 12 students this year.

The long anticipated reshuffle and expansion of the Union Cabinet is likely to take place this week, according to highly placed sources. The expansion, with 24 slots to fill and multiple ministries held by a single ministers to be decoupled, has been talked about for a while now, with the possibility of it happening either on July 7 or 9 now being talked about with more certainty.

OPEC+ ministers called off oil output talks on Monday after clashing last week when the United Arab Emirates balked at a proposed eight-month extension to output curbs. Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Sunday called for “compromise and rationality” to secure a deal after two days of failed discussions last week.

After the introduction of the new COVID-19 vaccine policy, the inoculation rate has increased significantly in India. From June 21 to 30, 5.57 million doses were administered every day on average, the highest for any 10-day period since the vaccination drive started.

Even though the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has admitted in a recent RTI query response to the use of facial recognition technology (FRT) for online verification of beneficiaries at vaccination centres, it failed to provide any legislative or legal order that authorised the use of such technology.

For the first time after over three-and-a-half years of incarceration, ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad inaugurated the party’s 25th foundation day virtually from Delhi on Monday and asserted that “his regime was not jungle raj as is being projected by political rivals”.

In a video surfacing from a ‘mahapanchayat’ in Pataudi, Haryana, on Monday, a teenager, who allegedly shot at a Jamia student during the anti-CAA protests last year, allegedly exhorted the youth to “kidnap Muslim women” in revenge for the alleged kidnapping of Hindu women. He also allegedly raised slogans such as when Muslims would be killed, they would scream “Ram Ram”.

Father Stanislaus Lourduswamy, who was popularly known as Fr. Stan Swamy, was born at Tiruchirappalli, Madras Presidency, on April 26, 1937. He was a priest for 51 years and tirelessly fought for jal (water), jungle (forest) and zameen (land) for tribal people.

World No.1 Ashleigh Barty reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time on Monday, beating French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic 7-5, 6-3.

England paceman James Anderson claimed his 1,000th First Class wicket during a career-best spell of seven for 19 for Lancashire against Kent in the County championship on Monday.