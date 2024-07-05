Passionate fans flock to hail Rohit and his men

Being patient, be it for delayed or disrupted local train service or due to traffic snarls, is so ingrained in the life of a Mumbaikar that he or she doesn’t mind when it’s often misrepresented or glorified as the ‘Spirit of Mumbai.’ On Thursday, a majority of those who were stuck in terrible traffic jam would not have minded it. After all, it was for cricket, another passion of a Mumbaikar as Rohit Sharma’s victorious batch of 2024 “brought the metropolis to a standstill” in a style similar to Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s men famously did 17 years ago.

Britain’s Labour on track for landslide victory, exit poll suggests, amid anger with Conservatives

Britain’s Labour Party headed for a landslide victory in a parliamentary election on Thursday, an exit poll suggested, as voters punished the governing Conservatives after 14 years of economic and political upheaval. The poll released moments after voting closed indicated that center-left Labour’s leader Keir Starmer will be the country’s next prime minister. He will face a jaded electorate impatient for change against a gloomy backdrop of economic malaise, mounting distrust in institutions and a fraying social fabric.

Rahul Gandhi to visit Hathras on July 5

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit Hathras on July 5 following the stampede in which 121 people were killed, party officials said on July 4. Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai told PTI that Gandhi will also meet the family members of the victims. “Our leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Hathras on Friday. He will meet the family members of the victims of the incident,” said Mr. Rai. Earlier in the day, Mr. Rai blamed the State Government for the incident. The stampede occurred at satsang of self-styled godman Narayan Sakar Hari, also known as Bhole Baba, on Tuesday.

Naidu meets PM Modi, seeks support for A.P. development

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on July 4 for the first time after taking the reins of power in Andhra Pradesh. The duo discussed a host of issues, including the support which the Andhra Pradesh Government is seeking from the Centre for development. Mr. Naidu sought the Central Government’s hand-holding of the State finances in the short term, support in commissioning the Polavaram project, comprehensive financial assistance for the construction of the government complex and trunk infrastructure in the capital city of Amaravati, incentives for industrial development, consideration of an additional allocation under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment and support to the backward regions of the State on the lines of the Bundelkhand package and the development of the Dugarajapatnam port.

Education Minister holds review meeting to look into textbook delay issue

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held a detailed review on the progress of textbook development with senior Ministry officials on Thursday. The review was attended by Secretary, School Education and Literacy, NCERT Director and Chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The review meeting comes a day after The Hindu reported that students of Class 6 have been left without any textbooks to study from after there has been a substantial delay in receiving new Science, Maths and Social Sciences books from the National Syllabus and Textbook Committee (NSTC) by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

Zero chance Biden will withdraw from U.S. Presidential race: White House

Joe Biden is “absolutely not” pulling out of the U.S. presidential race, his spokeswoman said on July 3, as pressure mounted following his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump. Panic has gripped his Democratic Party in the wake of last week’s TV debate, and internal rumblings about finding a replacement candidate before November’s election have been amplified by polls showing Mr. Trump extending his lead. The New York Times and CNN reported that Mr. Biden, 81, had acknowledged to a key ally that his reelection bid was on the line if he failed to quickly reassure the public that he was still up to the job.

‘Hotbed of corruption’: BJP questions AAP for ‘cost overrun’ in construction of additional block at Lok Nayak Hospital

The BJP on Wednesday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over allegations of corruption in the construction of an additional block at Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Hospital, calling it a “well-thought out scam”. “The LNJP Hospital extension scam is a well-thought out scam planned by the then-Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satyendar Jain. Our inquiry reveals that Mr. Jain, instead of giving a fixed tender, gave tenders on rate-contract basis,” said Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.

Can’t reveal SC Collegium’s reasons for rejecting judgeship candidates: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has held that reasons for rejection of recommendations for appointment of High Court judges by the Supreme Court Collegium cannot be made public as it will be “detrimental to the interests of the people concerned” and will stifle the appointment process. The High Court made the observation while dismissing an appeal challenging an order that had rejected a petition seeking a direction to the Supreme Court Collegium to provide detailed reasons while refusing to accept recommendations for appointment of High Court judges.

Women Helpline run by WCD functioning since Wednesday: Kailash Gahlot

The Women Helpline — 181 — earlier run by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) and now being operated by the Delhi government’s Women and Child Department (WCD), has been functioning since Wednesday, Women and Child Department Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Thursday. On Monday, Mr. Gahlot had announced on X that on the instruction of the Government of India, the helpline operator was being changed from the DCW to the WCD. Due to the transition, the helpline will not be operational for a few days, he had added.

India, U.S. share goals to prevent Ukraine conflict from spreading, establishing Palestinian state: U.S. envoy

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the United States has had continuous communications with India about what the two can do “together” to hold Russia “to account”, the U.S. Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said on July 4. India and the U.S. share the goals of “preventing this conflict from spreading, promoting stability in the Middle East, and efforts to establish a future Palestinian state”, he said, in an email interview to The Hindu. Welcoming India’s support in providing humanitarian assistance for the people of Ukraine, Mr. Garcetti said that the U.S. appreciated the strength of the strategic partnership with India to “coordinate and exchange perspectives” on such challenges.

Congress demands ‘white paper’ from government on Agnipath scheme

Amid the controversy over compensation to ‘Agniveers’ who die in the line of duty, the Congress on July 4 demanded a ‘white paper’ on the Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces. Addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi, the Congress’ chief of the ex-servicemen’s department Colonel (retired) Rohit Chaudhry said the white paper was essential for the country to understand ground realities.

PM Modi hosts T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team for breakfast on Thursday. The team led by skipper Rohit Sharma arrived in Delhi in the early morning from Bridgetown in Barbados, where it was stranded for five days owing to a Category-4 hurricane. “An excellent meeting with our Champions! Hosted the World Cup winning team at 7, LKM and had a memorable conversation on their experiences through the tournament,” Mr. Modi posted on the X platform, tagging photographs of him with the team. BCCI president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah were also present along with team’s head coach, Rahul Dravid.

Act against PM Modi for making false statements in Lok Sabha, Congress MP urges Speaker

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on July 4 wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to point out “factually incorrect, inaccurate and misleading statements” made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP MP Anurag Thakur in the House and sought appropriate action in the matter. Mr. Tagore, sources said, called on Mr. Birla and urged the Speaker to invoke provisions of direction 115(1) over the statements made by Mr. Modi and Mr. Thakur.

Rajnath Singh, Australian Minister discuss closer collaboration in Indo-Pacific

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephone conversation with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles on July 4 and the discussions focused on closer collaboration between the two countries in the Indo-Pacific. “We reviewed a range of issues pertaining to defence cooperation and discussed closer collaboration between India and Australia in the Indo-Pacific. We place great value on India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Australia,” Mr. Singh said on social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

U.N. expert warns of looming ‘genocidal violence’ in Myanmar

Myanmar’s Rakhine State is facing a terrifying situation similar to the run-up to “genocidal violence” eight years ago against the persecuted Rohingya minority, a U.N. expert warned on July 4. Speaking at the United Nations Human Rights Council, Thomas Andrews, the special rapporteur on the situation in Myanmar, voiced deep alarm at recent events in the western region. “The situation in Rakhine State, where the junta is rapidly losing territory to the Arakan Army, is terrifying,” Mr. Andrews said.

Imphal residents slam PM Modi’s speech, demand ‘tangible things’ for peace in Manipur

Residents across Imphal on July 4 reacted sharply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on the ethnic violence in Manipur with many terming the speech “inconsequential” and several others insisting that Mr. Modi’s claims of normalcy returning, albeit slowly, in the State were “lies”. At the Khwairamband Market in Imphal, 77-year-old Ima R.K. Radheshana, a vendor, asked, “Without doing anything at all, how will peace come?” She said “tangible things” need to be done to bring peace to the conflict-ridden State, but no such steps seem to have been taken so far.