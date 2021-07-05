Morning digest | Literacy mission deadline pushed back due to pandemic, Taliban captures several districts in Afghanistan, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

The Centre’s new mission to ensure that every Class 3 child has foundational literacy and numeracy within five years will be rolled out on Monday. Although the National Education Policy had included a 2025 deadline to achieve the goal, the Centre has pushed back the target date to 2026-27, given that COVID-19 has already disrupted two academic years.

The Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday.

The ongoing second COVID wave presented itself with a lowered mean age of patients, higher percentage of hospitalisations despite lesser comorbidities and had patients with breathlessness in greater frequency, said a new government study — “Clinical profile of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in first and second wave of the pandemic: Insights from an Indian registry-based observational study”.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow on Sunday evening, according to an official statement.

Taking a dig at the BJP over the leadership change in Uttarakhand, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday urged the saffron party to transfer Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to the hill State.

South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma, ordered to surrender himself to start a 15-month jail term for contempt, on said Sunday he would not be doing so by the court-set deadline.

After a drastic fall in demand for air travel from March onwards due to the second wave of COVID-19, there is now a steady rise in the number of daily passengers. People are once again making bookings well in advance of their travel dates, as well as returning from tier-2 and tier-3 cities to big metros, according to online travel agents.

In the article titled, “Rajasthan ‘excess deaths’ 5 times official toll”, published on Sunday, The Hindu had calculated 45,088 excess deaths in the State during the pandemic period based on State Civil Registration System data maintained in the Pehchaan application. But the State’s registration toll in the CRS report released by the office of the Registrar General & Census Commissioner for 2018 and 2019 were 4,43,173 and 4,51,315 respectively, nearly double the data in the Pehchaan system for the same years – 2,16,370 and 2,19,814 respectively.

Mithali Raj’s answer was brief. “I am just happy,” she said smiling, at the post-match presentation, on becoming the all-time leading scorer in international women’s cricket.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, addressing a programme organised by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, mentored by RSS associate Indiresh Kumar, asked the Muslim community in India not to get trapped in a cycle of fear that Islam was in danger in India and asserted that those who indulged in lynching were against Hindutva.