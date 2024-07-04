Advani admitted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi days after being discharged from AIIMS

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in New Delhi on June 3 night, sources said. This comes days after the 96-year-old former Deputy Prime Minister was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a night-long stay there.“ Advani is stable and under observation. He has been admitted under Dr. Vinit Suri, senior consultant, Neurology,” a hospital source said, adding that he was admitted around 9 p.m. The details of Mr. Advani’s ailment were not known immediately.

CBI arrests another key accused in NEET paper leak case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on July 3 arrested an alleged key conspirator in connection with the Patna National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) paper leak case. The accused, Aman Singh, was picked up by the agency from Dhanbad in Jharkhand following a tip-off. Earlier, three persons were arrested by the CBI from Hazaribagh for their purported role in the paper leak. They were identified as Jamaluddin, who worked as a journalist with a Hindi newspaper; Oasis School Principal Ahsanhul Haque and Vice-Principal Imtiaz Alam.

U.K. elections 2024: Faced with prospect of defeat, Rishi Sunak says he is ‘fighting hard for every vote’

As the last full day of campaigning dawned, the U.K.’s Conservative Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, faced with the prospect of a crushing defeat at the hands of the opposition Labour Party , said he was still “fighting hard for every vote”. Earlier in the day, one of his Cabinet colleagues, Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride, had told the BBC that the Conservatives should focus on the kind of opposition party they would become, with Labour on its way to getting the “largest majority that this country has ever seen”. On July 2, former Home Secretary Suella Braverman had said the election was “over.

New NCERT textbooks delayed, Class 6 students to go to school without books

Students of Class 6 will be without textbooks for Mathematics, Science and Social Sciences as schools open for the academic year 2024-25 this month. The introduction of the new National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks based on the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) and New Education Policy 2020 for Class 6 has been delayed. NCERT had said that in 2024-25, students of Classes 3 and 6 will get new books.

Hardik Pandya becomes first Indian to occupy top spot in ICC T20I all-rounders’ rankings

Hardik Pandya rose two places to become the first Indian to occupy the number one spot in the ICC’s T20I all-rounders’ rankings on July 3, as the country’s cricketers improved their standings following their title-winning performance in the just-concluded World Cup. The 30-year-old, who handed telling blows to South Africa in the T20 World Cup final on July 29 by dismissing half-centurion Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller in his 3/20 effort, climbed up two places to go level with Sri Lankan star Wanindu Hasaranga as the top-ranked men’s T20I all-rounder.

Family of Agniveer killed in landmine blast will get compensation of ₹1.65 crore: Army

The Army late on Wednesday clarified that the family of Agniveer Ajay Kumar, who was killed in a landmine blast in January, would receive a compensation of approximately ₹1.65 crore. The Army emphasised that the “emoluments due to a fallen hero are paid expeditiously” to the next of kin of the departed soldiers, including Agniveers. The Army’s clarification was prompted by a social media post of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in which he demanded an apology from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for misleading Parliament.

Hurricane Beryl roars by Jamaica after killing at least 6 people in the southeast Caribbean

Hurricane Beryl was roaring by Jamaica on Wednesday, with islanders scrambling to make preparations after the powerful Category 4 storm earlier killed at least six people and caused significant damage in the southeast Caribbean. In Kingston, people boarded up windows, fishermen pulled their boats out of the water and workers dismantled roadside advertising boards to protect them from the lashing winds.

HC issues notice to Maharashtra backward class panel over report on Maratha quota

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC) amid ongoing hearings of petitions challenging the State’s decision to grant 10% reservation to Marathas in education and jobs. The court has directed the commission to appear for the next hearing on July 10. The High Court, which started hearing the petitions last week, had on Tuesday noted that the MSBCC was a necessary party in the pleas as some of them had challenged its report recommending the reservation for Marathas.

Centre issues advisory, self-declaration for ads on food and health products only

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) on Wednesday issued a fresh advisory, asking the advertisers and advertising agencies issuing advertisements for products and services related to the food and health sectors to upload an annual self-declaration certificate on the platforms made available for the purpose. According to a senior Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) office-bearer, the advisory supersedes all previous advisories issued by the Ministry. It is limited to the food and health sector only, meaning these sectors are only required to provide the self-declaration certificate annually. The media houses are relieved from the responsibility of checking/validating the certificates.

Equity returns over next 3 years will not be as good as last three: Franklin Templeton MF

Equity market returns for investors in the next three years will not be as good as the last three years, a senior official from Franklin Templeton MF said on July 3 .Its chief investment officer for emerging markets equity R Janakiraman, however, told reporters that the returns will be “respectable” and outperform other asset classes. The comments were made on a day when the benchmark indices touched new all-time high and come at a time when concerns are being raised about the high valuations in the equity market.

Hathras stampede: Amid the dead, search on for the living

The tragedy of the Hathras stampede that left 121 dead kept unfolding in the district hospitals and healthcare centres here on July 3 as family members of those who are still missing frantically searched for their near and dear ones. Chandan Jatav, 28, said he picked up a bag and left Agra as soon as he heard about the stampede. His mother and paternal aunt were visiting the event. The two never returned home and their mobiles are swicthed off.

India-Pakistan Champions Trophy match slotted for March 1 in Lahore; BCCI yet to give consent

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has slotted its team’s marquee Champions Trophy match against arch-foes India in Lahore on March 1 next year but the BCCI is yet to give its consent to the tentative schedule, a senior ICC Board member told PTI on July 3. The tournament is slated from February 19 to March 9 with March 10 as Reserve Day. It is understood PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who was invited to watch the T20 World Cup final in Barbados, submitted a 15-match schedule with all of India’s games kept in Lahore for security and logistical reasons.

Centre reconstitutes Cabinet panels, BJP allies get crucial positions

The Union Government on July 3 reconstituted various important Cabinet committees. Ministers of BJP’s alliance partners, Janata Dal (U), Telugu Desam Party, Janata Dal (S), Shiv Sena and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), have found a place in the panels, most of them headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The committees include Cabinet Committee on Security, Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs.

India to host UNESCO World Heritage Committee session in New Delhi from July 21

The 46th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which is being hosted by India from July 21-31, will be held at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The event will be attended by over 2,500 delegates from State Parties, advisory bodies, senior diplomats, heritage experts, scholars, and researchers from 195 countries, a senior official said. State Parties are countries which have adhered to the World Heritage Convention. Sources said the event, which is being organised by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 21.