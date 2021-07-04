Morning Digest | Third wave may see half the cases recorded during second surge, says govt. panel scientist; excess deaths in Rajasthan five times the official COVID-19 tally, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

A possible third wave of coronavirus infection can hit its peak between October-November if COVID-appropriate behaviour is not followed, but it may see half the daily cases recorded during the second surge, said a scientist of a government panel tasked with modelling of COVID-19 cases.

The number of “excess deaths” registered by the Civil Registration System (CRS) in Rajasthan ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit (from April 2020 to May 2021) was 45,088, which is 5.4 times the official reported figure of 8,385 deaths for the same period.

Denmark's fairytale run at Euro 2020 will continue into the semi-finals after they beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in Baku on Saturday to move into a last-four meeting with England or Ukraine at Wembley.

India captain Mithali Raj became the highest run-getter in women's cricket across formats, overtaking former England skipper Charlotte Edwards here on Saturday.

England is going back home, with something to play for. Harry Kane scored twice and England overwhelmed Ukraine 4-0 Saturday to reach the European Championship semifinals. It was the only match of Euro 2020 that England had to play away from Wembley Stadium and it was the team’s most dominant performance of the tournament.

As the U.S. quickens the pace of its troops pull out, and talks in Doha hit an impasse, Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai, who is still seen as a power figure in the country, is due to embark on a mission for talks with Taliban and Pakistan.

How will the pull-out of troops change equations and can Kabul forces hold off the Taliban? Why is India reaching out to the Taliban?

A bus driver, who fought 26 years a six-month prison term for rash driving, was finally let off by the Supreme Court with a ₹2,000 fine.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered has exceeded 35 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. As the new phase of universalisation of vaccination commenced from June 21, more than 57.36 lakh vaccine doses were given on Saturday, as per a provisional report up to 7 p.m.

Hundreds of Taliban fighters were killed in fierce battles with government forces across several provinces of Afghanistan, officials said on Saturday, as Washington announced it would finish withdrawing its troops from the country by the end of August.