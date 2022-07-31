A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Mirabai Chanu with the gold medal after winning women’s 49kg weightlifting category match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, on July 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Commonwealth Games 2022 | Mirabai Chanu wins first gold for India

Star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (49kg) went on a record-smashing spree, claiming four of them in a power-packed performance, to claim India’s first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on July 30, 2022. In a remarkable performance, Chanu smashed the Commonwealth and CWG record in snatch.

India silent on Ukraine blacklisting three nationals

The listing of a Centre run by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) that named the Chairperson of India’s National Security Advisory Board (NSAB), P.S. Raghavan, on a list of people allegedly promoting “Russian propaganda”, might have been a “mistake”, said sources, indicating that the Ukrainian government should clarify its intent, given it’s potential impact on relations.

Drugs worth ₹20,000 crores seized between 2014-202: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on July 30 asserted that the BJP-led government at the Centre was effectively pursuing a decisive war against the drugs menace. Drugs worth ₹20,000 crores were seized in the country between 2014 and 2021, as against the seizure of drugs worth ₹768 crores between 2006 and 2013, he pointed out.

Where is the south in this whole set-up, asks Opposition V-P candidate Margaret Alva

The Opposition’s Vice-Presidential candidate, Margaret Alva, who never shies away from a good fight, has made the election about 'non-representation' of South India in the country's top leadership.

Bengal Police recover large cache of cash from Jharkhand Congress MLA’s vehicle

Close on the heels of Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovering about ₹50 crore from separate raids in Kolkata, the West Bengal police on Saturday, apprehended a vehicle containing a large cache of cash, close to ₹50 lakh. The counting of currency notes was on, police officials said. Sources said that the vehicle belonged to Jamtara MLA Irfan Ansari, who represents the Congress. Mr. Ansari and two other party MLAs Rajesh Kachhap and Naman Bixal, were travelling in the car.

Medal rush continues as Bindyarani Devi wins silver

Weightlifter Bindyarani Devi (55kg) clinched a silver in the women’s 55kg as India continued its medal rush at the Commonwealth Games. Bindyarani lifted a total weight of 202kg (86kg+116kg) to finish second on Saturday.

Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 again, returns to isolation

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again on July 30, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation, the White House said, in a rare case of “rebound” following treatment with an anti-viral drug. White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said in a letter that Biden “has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well”.

Punjab, Haryana CMs call for joint efforts to curb drug menace

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday stressed on working as “team India” in fighting drug menace even as his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar also sought to put up a joint fight to break the network. They were addressing the gathering at a national conference on drug trafficking and national security at the Raj Bhawan.

Sri Lankan President says IMF agreement pushed back after unrest

Sri Lanka’s President said Saturday that an agreement with the International Monetary Fund to help pull the bankrupt nation out of its economic crisis has been pushed back to September because of unrest over the past weeks.

Congress plans massive protest against price rise and unemployment

A march to Rashtrapati Bhavan, gherao of the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Raj Bhavans in every State — the Congress has drawn up an elaborate plan to protest against price rise and unemployment on August 5.

Hungarian GP | Mercedes’ Russell takes 1st F1 pole of his career

George Russell won his first career Formula One pole with a fast final qualifying lap Saturday at the Hungarian Grand Prix. It gave Mercedes its first pole of the season on the same day reigning F1 champion and current points leader Max Verstappen lost power and qualified a season-worst 10th.

Chinese rocket falls to Earth, NASA says Beijing did not share information

A Chinese rocket fell back to Earth on Saturday over the Indian Ocean but NASA said Beijing had not shared the “specific trajectory information” needed to know where possible debris might fall. U.S. Space Command said the Long March 5B said the rocket re-entered over the Indian Ocean at approximately 12:45 p.m. EDT Saturday (1645 GMT), but referred questions about “reentry’s technical aspects such as potential debris dispersal impact location” to China.