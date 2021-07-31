Morning Digest: India and China to hold 12th round of Corps Commander-level talks today; Centre tells States to ensure vaccination of marginalised groups, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

India and China are scheduled to hold the 12th round of Corps Commander-level talks on Saturday with the focus on working out an agreement for the second phase of disengagement from Gogra and Hot Springs in Eastern Ladakh.

Opposition parties on Friday denied that the government has made any attempt to reach out to them. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the Opposition has already laid down its demands and it was up to the government now to show willingness to run the House.

There is a need to keep the focus of COVID vaccination on the most vulnerable groups to ensure that vaccination is equitable and accessible to all, said Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Friday in his letter to chief secretaries and administrators of all States and Union Territories.

A study on ‘Sexual Violence and the News Media: Issues, Challenges and Guidelines for Journalists in India’ has recommended that, nationally, a charter for news reporting of rape and sexual violence can be established by news industry leaders, which would ensure accountability and commitment to sensitive reporting of the same.

The BRICS Counter Terrorism Action Plan that will strengthen counter-terror cooperation among the members of the grouping has been finalised. The discussion in this regard was held at the sixth meeting of the BRICS Counter Terrorism Working Group held on July 28-29. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has announced that the Action Plan will help bring “result-oriented cooperation” among the BRICS member states.

Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf met with his American counterpart Jake Sullivan in Washington during which the two leaders discussed the urgent need for reduction in violence and a “negotiated” political settlement in Afghanistan.

Customs officials in China have seized a large consignment of world maps, meant for export, for showing Arunachal Pradesh as part of India, the official media reported on Friday.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved a clinical trial, to be conducted by the Christian Medical College, Vellore, to evaluate if a mixed vaccine combination can work as opposed to the current policy of both doses being the same vaccine.

Remarking that he was not merely a “package CM” but one who believed in providing genuine help for the flood-afflicted, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday stressed that he would not announce a package for rain-ravaged Konkan and western Maharashtra merely “for the sake of popularity”.

Rahul Dravid believes that the new crop of Indian batsmen will learn with experience that “not all wickets will be flat” and they need to develop the art of scrapping it out on low-scoring tracks like the ones on offer during the last two T20Is against Sri Lanka.

The Indian men's hockey team registered a comprehensive 5-3 win over hosts Japan to cement its quarterfinal spot with a second-place finish in Pool A at the Olympics here on Friday.

Avinash Sable bettered his own National record and finished seventh in his heat but that was not enough to carry him to the steeplechase final on Friday. Sable improved his personal best by more than two seconds, clocking 8:18.12s. That time, which also saw him make the entry standard for next year’s Worlds in the USA, was 13th best overall but three athletes with slower times made it to the final from the slowest heat.