Morning Digest: Clarifying LAC could create new disputes, says Chinese envoy; India now has fifth highest COVID-19 fatalities in the world, and more

China was not in favour of resuming the process of clarifying the Line of Actual Control (LAC) because it could “create new disputes”, its Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said on Thursday.

In a densely populated country like India, herd immunity cannot be a strategic option because this will come at a very high cost in terms of human lives lost and will cripple the health care system, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Congress Lok Sabha member and former Minister of State of Human Resource Development Shashi Tharoor on Thursday “welcomed” the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 but questioned the government for not bringing it before Parliament first for discussion.

Closing ranks ahead of a possible test of strength in the Rajasthan Assembly, Congress MLAs and independents supporting them, put up at a luxury hotel outside Jaipur for the last fortnight, will continue to stay together till the session starts on August 14.

Cash benefits dished out by the government were not sufficient for marginalised people to cope with the crisis induced by coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the migration-prone districts of Odisha, said the State unit of the Right to Food Campaign (RTFC).

An assistant of the head priest of the makeshift Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). Around a dozen police personnel posted at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex have also tested positive, sources said, though the exact number of the infected personnel has not been confirmed.

Even after a day Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on Wednesday that the new National Education Policy(NEP) had been approved by the Union Cabinet, the policy document is yet to be made available in the public domain.

Scientists at Imperial College London say they are immunizing hundreds of people with an experimental coronavirus vaccine in an early trial after seeing no worrying safety problems in a small number vaccinated so far.

The biggest, most sophisticated Mars rover ever built — a car-size vehicle bristling with cameras, microphones, drills and lasers — blasted off for the red planet on July 30 as part of an ambitious, long-range project to bring the first Martian rock samples back to Earth to be analysed for evidence of ancient life.

Australia on Thursday urged India and China to maintain restraint along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and expressed support to the ongoing efforts towards de-escalation. It said it opposed any attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo, which only served to increase tension and the risk of instability.

U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested postponing the November 3 Presidential Election in order to avoid voting by mail, which he has repeatedly called fraudulent, without basis. Mr. Trump tweeted out his suggestion shortly after news broke that the U.S. economy had experienced a record level of contraction in the second quarter of this year.