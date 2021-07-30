Morning Digest: Indian archer Deepika Kumari seals quarterfinal berth in Tokyo Olympics; New Delhi won't accept outcome in Afghanistan by force, says EAM Jaishankar, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

World number one archer Deepika Kumari beat former world champion Ksenia Perova of the Russian Olympic Committee in a thrilling shoot-off to advance to the women's individual quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics here on Friday.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday told the Rajya Sabha that India would not accept any outcome in Afghanistan that was decided by force and that there was “strong convergence” on this between India and the United States.

The Jharkhand police on Thursday arrested two persons, including the driver of the autorickshaw that “deliberately” knocked down fatally Uttam Anand, Additional Session Judge of Dhanbad, on Wednesday morning. The incident happened when he was jogging on an empty road about 500 metres away from his official residence. A passer-by took him to a hospital but he was declared brought dead.

Assam government on Thursday issued a travel advisory asking people not to travel to Mizoram and advised people from the state working or staying there to “exercise utmost caution.” The two States also traded accusations over deployment of security forces along the interstate border on Thursday, three days after both sides were locked in a fierce gun battle near the boundary that left six policemen and a civilian dead.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said the relief package of ₹701 crore announced by the Central government has no relation whatsoever with the ongoing flood, but amounts to the 2020 relief package.

The Supreme Court must declare a moratorium on the export, sale, transfer and use of Pegasus spyware in India and investigate the snooping scandal, women’s rights activists, human rights defenders and concerned citizens have urged Chief Justice of India (CJI) N.V. Ramana in an open letter to him.

A total of 391 complaints have been filed by employees of Central government Ministries about sexual harassment at workplace, the government told Parliament on Thursday.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey’s charge that Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra called him a Bihari goonda (a goon from Bihar) thrice during the meeting of a Parliamentary panel on Information Technology on Thursday invited condemnation from all political parties in Bihar.

More than a month after the much-hyped all-party meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of political parties from J&K, National Conference vice-president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah expressed disappointment at its outcome, lack of follow up and the exclusion of Members of Parliament from the recent visit of Delimitation Commission to J&K.

The Supreme Court has refused to review its June 22 order agreeing with a CBSE scheme to hold physical exams for private, compartment and patrachar candidates of Class 12. The students of these three categories had sought parity with the regular CBSE students.

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the CBI not to arrest till August 2 former Gujarat DGP R.B. Sreekumar, one of the accused in the espionage case related to hatching a conspiracy to frame former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan.

The National Gallery of Australia(NGA) on Thursday announced it would return 14 works of art from its Asian art collection to India.