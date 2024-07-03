Opposition mounts counter-narrative of being a ‘real Hindu’ in Lok Sabha after uproar over Rahul Gandhi’s comments

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his colleagues from the BJP accused Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of insulting the Hindu community, Opposition leaders built a counter-narrative of being “a real Hindu” while speaking on the Motion of Thanks to the President for her address to Parliament. Congress leader K.C. Venugopal asserted that the BJP was using Hindu religion to polarise people and win the election. He pointed out how the BJP lost Banswara in Rajasthan and Banaskantha in Gujarat despite the Prime Minister alleging that Congress will snatch mangalsutra and buffalos from Hindus and give it away to minorities.

Hathras stampede: Yogi Adityanath likely to visit Hathras on July 3

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to visit Hathras on July 3 in the wake of the stampede during a religious congregation in which over 60 persons have lost their lives, a senior government official said .The official said the U.P. Chief Minister is taking stock of the situation around the clock. U.P. Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and DGP Prashant Kumar have been directed to reach the spot. A team consisting of ADG Agra and Aligarh Divisional Commissioner has been constituted to enquire into the cause of the incident. The report is to be submitted within 24 hours, the U.P. Government said in a statement.

Woman in Chopra flogging incident refuses to meet West Bengal Governor

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose was on Tuesday forced to cut short his visit to north Bengal after the woman, who was seen publicly being beaten up in a video that went viral, allegedly refused an audience with the administrative head of the State. “The victim wants to be left alone, and I will respect her right,” Mr. Bose told journalists at a guest house in Siliguri in north Bengal, before returning to Delhi.

Bihar moves Supreme Court against Patna High Court order quashing 65% quota

The Bihar government moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday, challenging the Patna High Court’s directive to ‘set aside’ the increase in the State’s reservation for disadvantaged communities, from the existing 50% to 65%. This is the quota for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), extremely backward classes (EBCs), and other backward classes (OBCs) in government jobs and educational institutions. The Bihar government’s appeal before the top court was filed through advocate Manish Kumar. “Yes, the State government has filed an appeal before the Supreme Court today and our advocate Ayush Anand too has filed a caveat before the court to hear our side,” Patna HC senior advocate Dinu Kumar, who represents the petitioners against the quota hike, told The Hindu.

No topic off-limits for Modi’s upcoming talks with Putin: Kremlin

Given the “very trusting nature” of the relationship between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, no topic is off-limits for the two leaders when they meet here soon, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday. The dates of Mr. Modi’s visit to Moscow will be announced a bit later but preparations for it are already in their final stages, Mr. Peskov said.

MVA springs a surprise, fields Uddhav aide Milind Narvekar as 3rd candidate for MLC polls

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Tuesday fielded a third candidate for the July 12 Maharashtra Legislative Council polls despite having the numbers to get only two candidates elected to the Upper House of the State Legislature. The surprise candidature of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s close aide Milind Narvekar came on the last day for filing of nominations for the elections to 11 seats, for which now 12 candidates are in the fray. The Thackeray-led party’s alliance partner Congress has fielded Pradnya Satav while the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) is backing Peasants and Workers Party of India sitting MLC Jayant Patil.

Maliwal writes to CM, alleges Ministers ‘dismantling’ DCW; AAP calls her BJP’s ‘puppet’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleging “systematic dismantling” of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) by his Ministers since her resignation as the panel chief. The allegation drew a sharp response from AAP, which accused her of acting as a “puppet” in the BJP’s hands. In response, the BJP held the AAP government responsible for the “pathetic condition” of the DCW. “This is the proof of Kejriwal’s insensitivity towards women’s safety,” the party said in a statement.

India are a superb team, they don’t need artificial aid

Perhaps it is a continuum — and the cricket team is merely a part of it. Is a sense of insecurity built into our system? A wariness about the few and the less powerful turning the tables on the many and the powerful? India, one of two finest all-format teams were in all three finals in the space of a year, losing two of them to the other top team, Australia. Yet the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the most powerful body in the game, feels it necessary to provide artificial aid. Rohit Sharma and his fine band of men deserve better than this; they are good enough to win without the BCCI’s embarrassing help.

IAF chief inaugurates newly established weapon systems school

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari on Tuesday inaugurated the newly established Weapon Systems School (WSS) at Air Force Station Begumpet, Hyderabad. This follows the approval for the creation of a new Weapon System (WS) branch in 2022 .“The new branch will have four streams; flying stream to operate the weapons and systems in airborne platforms like the Sukhoi-30 MKI and C-130J; remote stream to operate remotely piloted aircraft; mission commanders and operators for Surface to Air and Surface-to-Surface weapon systems, and intelligence stream for handling space-based intelligence and imagery,” the IAF said in a statement.

Jaishankar to represent India in place of Modi at SCO summit in Kazakhstan

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reached Astana in Kazakhstan on Tuesday, to lead the Indian delegation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State in place of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 3 and 4, the Ministry of External Affairs has said. Leaders of other countries in the Eurasian group, newly expanded to include Belarus this year, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and the Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan will be hosted by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the summit. Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in Astana for a State visit and bilateral meetings ahead of the SCO, while Iran’s President may not be able to attend as the country is in the middle of elections.

Nadda defends government in Rajya Sabha, counters Opposition’s attacks on economy, education

Amid continuing attacks from Opposition benches in the Rajya Sabha on the second day of the debate on the Motion to Thanks to President Droupadi Murmu for her address to the joint session of Parliament, the BJP fielded its president, Union Health Minister and leader of the Upper House J.P. Nadda to counter the attack. Mr. Nadda targeted the Congress and said the party that had imposed Emergency and tried to dilute reservations was now speaking about democracy and protecting reservations.

Israel pounds Gaza after evacuation order

Israeli forces carried out deadly strikes on Tuesday on southern Gaza and battled militants after issuing an evacuation order which a UN agency said would impact 2,50,000 Palestinians. Witnesses reported intense bombing and shelling around Khan Younis, southern Gaza’s main city, from which Israeli troops withdrew in early April after a devastating months-long battle. A hospital source in the city said shelling killed eight persons and wounded more than 30 others.

