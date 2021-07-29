Morning Digest: Mizoram and Assam to solve row amicably; P.V. Sindhu enters quarterfinals at Tokyo Olympics, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

The governments of Assam and Mizoram, at a meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Wednesday, agreed to the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the disturbed areas along their border and National Highway 306.

Reigning world champion P.V.Sindhu sailed into the women's singles quarterfinals after beating Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in straight games at the Tokyo Olympics badminton competition here on Thursday.

In a complete washout, the Standing Committee on Information Technology headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor could not deliberate on “Citizens’ Data Security and Privacy”, as none of the officials of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology(MEITy) and the Department of Telecom came for the meeting, citing various reasons for their absence.

There have been many examples in the past when political fortunes changed overnight, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, adding that if Opposition parties seriously worked together “six months is enough”.

On the first anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) on Thursday, the Centre plans to officially roll out some initiatives promised in the policy, such as a credit transfer system that will allow multiple entry and exit options in higher education, as well as engineering programmes in regional languages. However, other promised reforms such as the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI), the four-year undergraduate degree, and the common university entrance test, are not ready yet.

Madhya Pradesh has the highest seroprevalance, or the presence of antibodies to the novel coronavirus, and Kerala the lowest among 21 States studied, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) fourth national serology survey. Though headline results of the survey were published last week, the State-wise approximate prevalence was issued on Wednesday.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday operationalised its second Rafale fighter squadron by formally inducting jets into the No. 101 Squadron at Air Force Station Hasimara in West Bengal. The IAF has so far inducted 26 Rafale jets in eights batches; the previous batch was inducted on July 21.

Even as the windy conditions affected several archers, World No. 1 Deepika Kumari kept her focus to win two matches and reach the third round of the women’s individual event at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Simone Biles will not defend her Olympic title. The American gymnastics superstar withdrew from Thursday's all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being.

Academics from Sri Lanka’s state universities on Wednesday withdrew from online teaching and administrative duties in resistance to a government Bill that, they say, threatens to “militarise” education.

Democratic values and free citizenry define India, said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken here on Wednesday. At a press conference after holding bilateral talks, Secretary Blinken said the United States views India through the prism of common democratic values and that there are challenges that can be ‘ugly’ that need to be dealt through “corrective mechanisms”. Mr. Blinken also warned the Taliban not to attack civil liberties of the Afghan people.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday moved a privilege motion against Shashi Tharoor (Congress), who heads the parliamentary standing committee on Information Technology (IT), and demanded his removal as the Chairman of the IT panel.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday conducted searches on the premises of some Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) officials in connection with the illegal coal mining and theft allegedly by Anup Majhi and others in West Bengal.